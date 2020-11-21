Chesterton delivers 11 championships over 21-day period

CHESTERTON — Tommy Berry can’t stop smiling.
The longtime Chesterton athletics administrator has been wearing a permanent smile ever since the Trojans delivered a three-week journey that ended with four sectional titles, three regional championships, three semistate titles and the second boys soccer state title in the last three years.
Berry, who took over as assistant athletic director earlier this year, and first-year athletic director Jeff Hamstra drove all over the state over a 21-day period that won’t soon be forgotten in Chesterton.
“We did our best to get to everything,” Berry said. “During regionals, I can remember Jeff had to stay and run the cross country meets and the soccer matches were going on at the same time. We got to all four of the events. Both of us were just smiling from ear to ear. It was amazing to go back and forth and watch our kids perform so well.”
Hamstra wasn’t sure what to expect when he took over the job last summer in the middle of COVID-19. Forget postseason success, would the Trojans even be able to take the field in a loaded fall slate that included cross-country, soccer, football, volleyball, tennis and golf?
“All fall it felt like we were two weeks from being shut down,” Hamstra said. “Our coaches and kids did a fantastic job with everything that was thrown at them. For Tommy and I, we just had to get out of the way. All of the credit goes to (retired Chesterton athletic director) Garry Nallenweg. We walked into a gold mine. We have great coaches and great kids and we needed to just not mess it up.”
Chesterton’s triumphant journey began on Oct. 10 when the boys and girls cross-country teams captured sectional titles in New Prairie. The joy continued that afternoon when the Trojans upset Valparaiso 2-0 in girls soccer, ending their rivals’ undefeated season in the sectional title game. All eyes then shifted to Crown Point that evening when Charlie Eaton etched his name into Chesterton lore by scoring a goal in a penalty kick shootout and then blocking Crown Point’s final shot to give the Trojans their fourth sectional championship of the day.
“It really makes you think about everything that had to line up perfectly,” Chesterton boys soccer coach Lucas Sabedra said. “Not only do we have to get past COVID and following strict guidelines, but then you need your athletes to go home, go to practice, do their schoolwork and really not do anything else. It was a difficult path for all of us.”
Chesterton’s volleyball team got in the act in the middle of the next week, winning its first sectional game in four years. The Trojans advanced to the sectional championship on Oct. 17 before falling to Crown Point in the title game. The girls soccer team also saw its season come to an end after a 2-0 loss to South Bend St. Joseph in the regional title match. The loss came several hours after the Trojans beat Crown Point in the regional semifinals.
Support Local Journalism
The day was not all a loss for Chesterton as both cross country programs won regional titles and the boys soccer team notched a pair of 2-0 victories over Plymouth and Munster to win another regional title.
“With the girls racing first, we made sure to stick around and cheer on the boys and then we all got a group picture together,” Chesterton girls cross country coach Lindsay Moskalick said. “I raced home and showered and then made it over to the girls soccer match. People were sending me messages from all over about our team and our school. It really made the community come together.”
The boys and girls cross-country teams both won their respective semistate races on Oct. 24 and Eaton’s heroics continued once again as the Trojans rallied late to force overtime against Fishers and the senior shined again in the shootout to send Chesterton back to the Class 3A state title game.
“One of the best things about the postseason, in general, is that when you win, you have the whole next week to prepare,” Sabedra said. “After we won semistate, one of my seniors was crying tears of joy and he told me he couldn’t wait to get into conditioning the next Tuesday. They knew it was literally their last week of playing high school soccer and they just wanted to keep it going with one another. That was one of my favorite moments of the whole experience.”
The Trojans weren’t immune to COVID-19 hitting the school as football coach Mark Peterson was sidelined with the illness for Chesterton’s sectional opener against Penn on Oct. 30. What followed was an inspiring victory as Chesterton knocked off the Kingsmen 20-14 behind former head coach John Snyder. Hamstra was also in quarantine during part of the month-long run as he was relegated to sitting on his couch listening to games on the radio.
“It was a collective effort by everyone involved,” Hamstra said. “I can’t say enough how great all of our coaches and kids were through all of this.”
The journey finally came to an end on Oct. 31 when the boys and girls cross-country teams finished in the top 20 at state and the boys soccer team used six goals in the first half to blow out Castle 7-1 in the Class 3A state title game.
“We were just so blessed,” Berry said. “There was a time where I wondered if we were even going to get to the starting line. I always kept thinking; can we just get to that first game? Then can we get to the second and to the third? Once we got going, everything came together. All the success, that was a cherry on top of the cake. I’m just so proud of our kids. They did an awesome job doing everything we asked of them. There were so many hurdles for them to go through. I’m wearing a permanent smile on my face.”
Gallery: Class 3A boys soccer state finals, Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery: 3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!