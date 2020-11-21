Chesterton delivers 11 championships over 21-day period

“With the girls racing first, we made sure to stick around and cheer on the boys and then we all got a group picture together,” Chesterton girls cross country coach Lindsay Moskalick said. “I raced home and showered and then made it over to the girls soccer match. People were sending me messages from all over about our team and our school. It really made the community come together.”

The boys and girls cross-country teams both won their respective semistate races on Oct. 24 and Eaton’s heroics continued once again as the Trojans rallied late to force overtime against Fishers and the senior shined again in the shootout to send Chesterton back to the Class 3A state title game.

“One of the best things about the postseason, in general, is that when you win, you have the whole next week to prepare,” Sabedra said. “After we won semistate, one of my seniors was crying tears of joy and he told me he couldn’t wait to get into conditioning the next Tuesday. They knew it was literally their last week of playing high school soccer and they just wanted to keep it going with one another. That was one of my favorite moments of the whole experience.”