Chesterton dominates en route to second state title in three years

FISHERS — Chesterton entered Saturday’s Class 3A state final looking to make history. With a victory against Castle, the Trojans would claim their second state championship in three seasons.
Not only did they deliver — they dominated.
Chesterton cruised to a 7-1 win to cap off a campaign that didn’t even seem possible at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Trojans scored six of their goals in the first half, which is the most by one team in any half of a boys soccer state championship in IHSAA history.
The Trojans’ seven goals overall also set a new record for the most goals ever by one program in an IHSAA boys soccer final. The previous record was held by North Central (Indianapolis), which defeated Fort Wayne Canterbury 6-1 in 1996, before class divisions were implemented.
“I can’t explain it,” senior Zack Bowser said. “No one was expecting this. Everyone came out with energy and we all wanted it just as bad. That’s the reason we won.”
Bowser recorded a hat trick and two assists to wrap up a remarkable senior campaign and prep career at Chesterton. His most impressive goal was actually the first of the game, when he weaved through several Knights defenders to deliver a right-footed shot in the ninth minute.
According to the IHSAA, Bowser is the first Class 3A player to score three goals in a boys soccer state championship. The star striker ended his final high school season with 40 goals and 12 assists.
“The goals just came in one by one,” Bowser said. “I looked up at the board, and (at one point) it was 7-0.”
Bowser added that the Trojans’ senior class “created a dynasty,” and center midfielder Ryan O’Dell said he will try to keep it going. The standout junior had a big day as well, scoring two goals in the first half, highlighted by a left-footed shot in the 23rd minute from roughly 25 yards out that went directly into the top left corner of the net. O’Dell also assisted sophomore striker Josh Wadowski on a goal in the 10th minute.
Once Chesterton was presented with the state championship trophy, O’Dell and his teammates all jumped around in jubilation after reaching the pinnacle of their season.
“We gotta get back,” O’Dell said, already looking ahead. “I want to go three for four (on state titles) in my high school career. That’s the plan.”
Last week, Wadowski was at Memorial Hospital of South Bend, undergoing x-rays after being knocked out of the Trojans’ semistate game. The sophomore listened to the radio as his squad clawed its way back from a late deficit, and he returned to the contest to watch his teammates pull out a dramatic win in a sudden death penalty kick shootout.
On Saturday, he was no longer an injured spectator.
Instead, Wadowski was one of several catalysts for Chesterton. His 10th goal of the year gave the Trojans an early 2-0 lead that only continued to grow. The sophomore thanked his senior teammates for making him feel comfortable on the state’s biggest stage, and he also praised O’Dell for putting him in position to score.
“We played amazing soccer, beautiful soccer. We couldn’t ask for more,” Wadowski said. “When I saw (my goal) go in, I went straight to Ryan O’Dell and gave him a big ole hug. He’s set me up for more than half my goals.”
Senior midfielder Nick Biel also scored a goal for Chesterton (21-2-0) in the 33rd minute. After the game, he was presented with the annual C. Eugene Cato Mental Attitude Award. In order to receive this honor, a senior participating in the state final has to be nominated by his principal and coach and “must excel in mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability in soccer,” according to the IHSAA’s website.
The award also comes with a $1,000 check for Chesterton High School.
“This means a lot,” Biel said. “We love the game of soccer, but at the end of the day, we have to go home and live the rest our lives. I can leave whatever I’ve done on the field, but this (pointing to the award) is the type of stuff that stays with you your whole life.”
Castle (17-3-1) got on the board due to an own goal by the Trojans in the 77th minute, but Chesterton coach Lucas Sabedra couldn’t care less. He said he was extremely proud of the way his team performed and was even more grateful that all of his athletes had the chance to play in a state championship.
“That’s actually a really special moment,” Sabedra said. “Being able to get all of the guys out there to experienc
e this, some of them were still nervous because it’s such a big game. But I’m just happy that everyone was able to go out there and experience an amazing thing.”3
