Chesterton dominates en route to second state title in three years

“The goals just came in one by one,” Bowser said. “I looked up at the board, and (at one point) it was 7-0.”

Bowser added that the Trojans’ senior class “created a dynasty,” and center midfielder Ryan O’Dell said he will try to keep it going. The standout junior had a big day as well, scoring two goals in the first half, highlighted by a left-footed shot in the 23rd minute from roughly 25 yards out that went directly into the top left corner of the net. O’Dell also assisted sophomore striker Josh Wadowski on a goal in the 10th minute.

Once Chesterton was presented with the state championship trophy, O’Dell and his teammates all jumped around in jubilation after reaching the pinnacle of their season.

“We gotta get back,” O’Dell said, already looking ahead. “I want to go three for four (on state titles) in my high school career. That’s the plan.”

Last week, Wadowski was at Memorial Hospital of South Bend, undergoing x-rays after being knocked out of the Trojans’ semistate game. The sophomore listened to the radio as his squad clawed its way back from a late deficit, and he returned to the contest to watch his teammates pull out a dramatic win in a sudden death penalty kick shootout.

On Saturday, he was no longer an injured spectator.