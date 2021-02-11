Chesterton freshman Rachel Dildine didn't think she belonged, but now she's a state qualifier

VALPARAISO — Rachel Dildine’s Chesterton swimming career nearly never began.
Thoughts of giving up the sport altogether began to creep into the freshman standout’s head around late June, early July, she said. She doubted if she was fast enough, strong enough. Mentally, she admits she wasn’t in the right place.
“I was just in such a bad mindset,” she said.
Dildine’s mother convinced her to stay.
“She didn’t want me to throw it all away,” Dildine said.
Fast forward about six months and Dildine walks out of Valparaiso’s aquatic center with individual sectional wins in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 05.91 seconds) and 100 butterfly (55.64). She also teamed up with fellow Trojans Veronika Ozimek, Maisyn Klimczak and Alana Jardenil to swim a sectional record 3:27.13 in the 400 freestyle relay as Chesterton captured a 22nd consecutive sectional title.
“I did not expect this at all,” Dildine said. “I came into the season thinking I would do really bad. I would just think, ‘I can’t beat this person,’ or ‘I’m too slow. I can’t do this. I’m going to die or something.’
"I started to try and feel better and start racing with a better mindset. I guess this is where it brought me.”
Even after the season began some of those negative thoughts still lingered in Dildine’s mind until she said she reached a turning point at the Hall of Fame Classic in Franklin. In that meet, which Chesterton won, Dildine grabbed a pair of runner-up finishes in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly behind Zionsville junior Devon Kitchel, the reigning state champion in both events.
“After that, it was like ‘OK, I need to stay,’” Dildine said.
Chesterton is better off for it.
“A lot of these kids (like Dildine) have been swimming a long time,” Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich said. “It’s demanding. It’s tough. It takes up a lot of your time. Sometimes kids can say (they’re considering quitting) but you hope they stick with it. It’s a demand, but I’m excited to see what her next three years look like.”
Dildine considers herself strongest in the butterfly, where her sectional time would have put her ninth-fastest in last year’s state finals. She still thinks she can shave off a second or two in the event she said makes her feel strongest in the pool. She has the fifth-fastest time for the 100 fly and 10th-fastest in the 200 IM heading into Friday's state prelims.
“I just feel so powerful,” she said. “I just love the power that I get when I swim it. I think it’s definitely more of a mental stroke than a physical one.”
Pavlovich said Dildine doesn’t swim “by the book” in any event and instead relies on a natural ability combined with underwater skills that he said helps her make up the most time.
His staff wants to make minor adjustments with Dildine with time but balances that with letting her embrace her own way of making time.
“Sometimes kids are a little different but you don’t want to over tweak them,” Pavlovich said. “She’s definitely outside the box, but it works for her. Sometimes you watch her swim and think ‘Oh man, I can’t believe she gets some of those times.’ But we’ll keep working with her, and it’s exciting to think of where she can go.”
Dildine said she doesn’t have any expectations for the upcoming state meet at the IUPUI Natatorium but that she’ll go there tapered and ready for whatever comes her way. She projects to make a serious threat making Saturday's finals in the individual medley and butterfly where she’d line up against Kitchel once again, just like back in December.
Only this time those doubts she dealt with won’t be there.
“I’m just going to go all out,” Dildine said. “I’m not going to think much on it. I’m just going to sprint to the end.”