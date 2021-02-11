Chesterton freshman Rachel Dildine didn't think she belonged, but now she's a state qualifier

“I just feel so powerful,” she said. “I just love the power that I get when I swim it. I think it’s definitely more of a mental stroke than a physical one.”

Pavlovich said Dildine doesn’t swim “by the book” in any event and instead relies on a natural ability combined with underwater skills that he said helps her make up the most time.

His staff wants to make minor adjustments with Dildine with time but balances that with letting her embrace her own way of making time.

“Sometimes kids are a little different but you don’t want to over tweak them,” Pavlovich said. “She’s definitely outside the box, but it works for her. Sometimes you watch her swim and think ‘Oh man, I can’t believe she gets some of those times.’ But we’ll keep working with her, and it’s exciting to think of where she can go.”

Dildine said she doesn’t have any expectations for the upcoming state meet at the IUPUI Natatorium but that she’ll go there tapered and ready for whatever comes her way. She projects to make a serious threat making Saturday's finals in the individual medley and butterfly where she’d line up against Kitchel once again, just like back in December.

Only this time those doubts she dealt with won’t be there.