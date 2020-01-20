A broken heart isn’t easy to heal.
The pieces scatter to every corner of life and there is no timetable for how long it takes to mend them back together.
Whitney Siewin is starting to pick up the pieces.
The Chesterton senior vaulter is the younger sister of Devon Siewin, a Chesterton graduate that was killed in a car accident last summer in Colorado. Devon’s death jolted the Region and crushed a family that has been at the center of the Chesterton athletics community. Devon played baseball for the Trojans, while Whitney and her older sister, Taylor, made their mark in gymnastics.
“There are mental days and there are harsh days,” Siewin said shortly after the six-month anniversary of the accident. “It’s really hard and I’m sad. I also know that Devon is looking down on me.”
Gymnastics was the furthest thing from Siewin’s mind after she got word of Devon’s accident on July 14, 2019. Word spread quickly through the community and her teammates began to gather along with Chesterton gymnastics coach Dawn Matthys. As the family mourned, Siewin’s teammates embraced a member of their own family.
“Whitney is family to all of us,” Matthys said. “Gymnastics is a tight-knit community. You get to know the parents, the family members. Whitney probably spends more time with me than she does at home. When we all got the phone call that night, we all showed up for Whitney.”
The gymnasts gathered at a house down the street from the Siewins and began gathering food and whatever else that could possibly bring comfort in the wake of a horrific accident.
“They all showed up and it meant so much to me,” Whitney Siewin said. “This has brought me closer to my gymnastics family.”
Siewin still wasn’t ready to return to the gym. Vaulting requires a high level of concentration, and Siewin is one of the best in the area. She finished 14th at the state finals last year while helping the Trojans win their second straight state team title. Siewin enters this season as one of the top 10 returning vaulters in Indiana.
“I didn’t go into the gym for the first three weeks after (the accident),” Siewin said. “I was very emotional and you need the right mentality. I eased back into it.”
Matthys didn’t push Siewin in any way. Instead, she offered a lending hand and an ear to listen, just as the rest of the team did.
“It was always about taking one step and then another,” Matthys said. “I’ve watched Whitney mature quickly. I’ve watched the other girls rally around her. She’s here now, and we’re here for her.”
When Siewin needed that final push to get back to the gym, she got a lift from her big brother. Devon attended Purdue, the same school that Siewin wants to attend. She grabbed a Purdue sweatshirt, had Devon’s name inscribed on it and dedicated her final season to the memory of her brother. Teammates immediately started following suit and soon many of the Chesterton gymnasts were buying sweatshirts with Devon’s name on them.
“He always knew how much gymnastics meant to me and how much I’ve worked for this,” Siewin said. “I love seeing the sweatshirts on everyone and to know that they are supportive. I know that he’s watching down on me.”