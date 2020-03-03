Chesterton names new athletic director

Hamstra has been at Warsaw for three years and his has previous athletic director experience at Covenant Christian. Hamstra also coached basketball at Kankakee Valley where he also served as the assistant principal. He also had multiple stops in the Munster school system.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The thing we all have to remember is that we’re here for the kids,” Hamstra said. “That’s where this job starts. My job is to serve the kids and serve the coaches. That’s our goal. I want my coaches to love being there and for the kids to love the experience.”

Berry has been a coach at Chesterton for 14 years as well as the head of the math department for the last 10 years. He’ll be giving up both of those responsibilities to concentrate on the full-time position of being an assistant athletic director.

“It was a really tough decision for me,” Berry said. “Coaching basketball and golf, I impact about 200 students each year. With this new position, it will allow me to impact 2,000 students. I’m certainly excited to take on this leadership position.”

Hamstra and Berry will move into their positions on July 1 when Nallenweg’s retirement becomes official.