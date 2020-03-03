Chesterton names new athletic director

Jeff Hamstra understands the exact position he’s walking into at Chesterton by following in the footsteps of longtime athletic director Garry Nallenweg.
Hamstra was announced as Nallenweg’s successor on Tuesday morning and Chesterton basketball and golf coach Tommy Berry was promoted to assistant athletic director. Hamstra comes to Chesterton after a winding path in high school athletics that most recently included an assistant athletic director position at Warsaw.
“These are huge shoes to fill, so it’s a bit daunting in that respect,” Hamstra said. “Tommy and I are really excited. We don’t need to change much. We don’t need to change anything. This is one of those jobs where you’re in a great position right from the start."
Nallenweg graduated from Chesterton in 1973 and returned to the area to start teaching after completing his degree at Indiana. He took over as athletic director in 2000 and helped oversee 55 IHSAA team and individual state champions during his tenure.
“Everybody that I’ve talked to has had nothing but great things to say about Garry, and all those things are true,” Hamstra said. “My family and I are over the moon for this opportunity. It’s a great school corporation, a great community. This is one of those jobs, where like Garry, you want to be there for 25 years.”
Hamstra has been at Warsaw for three years and his has previous athletic director experience at Covenant Christian. Hamstra also coached basketball at Kankakee Valley where he also served as the assistant principal. He also had multiple stops in the Munster school system.
“The thing we all have to remember is that we’re here for the kids,” Hamstra said. “That’s where this job starts. My job is to serve the kids and serve the coaches. That’s our goal. I want my coaches to love being there and for the kids to love the experience.”
Berry has been a coach at Chesterton for 14 years as well as the head of the math department for the last 10 years. He’ll be giving up both of those responsibilities to concentrate on the full-time position of being an assistant athletic director.
“It was a really tough decision for me,” Berry said. “Coaching basketball and golf, I impact about 200 students each year. With this new position, it will allow me to impact 2,000 students. I’m certainly excited to take on this leadership position.”
Hamstra and Berry will move into their positions on July 1 when Nallenweg’s retirement becomes official.
“Jeff and Tommy will make a great team,” Nallenweg said in a statement released by the Duneland School Corporation. “They are both committed to continuing the excellent tradition that has been established at Chesterton High School. Both are proven leaders. CHS Athletics is in good hands.”