Chesterton rallies to top Lake Central for sectional title

CHESTERTON — Host Chesterton showed some resilience Saturday on the way to holding off Lake Central 113.775 to 113.15 for the sectional title.
LC followed Chesterton on rotation sequences. After Chesterton completed the first rotation with a 27.775 on floor, LC followed with a 28.925 to set up the challenge. Chesterton answered with a 28.775 on the vault, while LC put up a 27.775.
Chesterton trailed just 56.7-56.55 and continued the rally to win its fourth title in a row and 15th overall.
“We always say we do better when we have more fun,” said Chesterton’s Sophia Hunzelman about the team huddle before the vault rotation. “We were kind of just hyping ourselves up, trying to get the adrenaline rushing, and that really helps us a lot.
“We know that we can rally on the other three events. We’re so solid on vault and bars.”
Hunzelman, who won the all-around title with a 38.425, said this was no time to panic.
“We all know that we can hit our routines in our sleep, so we just tried not to stress about it too much and just do what we know how to do,” she said.
Chesterton coach Dawn Matthys said she let the girls rally among themselves.
“I was down at the other end, and they huddled together before we started vault, and then they (started) cheering, laughing and screaming and really pulling each other together,” she said. “I’m really proud of how they rallied and helped each other.”
Valparaiso was third with a 111.5, just ahead of Portage’s 110.9. The top three teams and the top six finishers in each event advanced to next week’s Portage Regional
LC finished 1.325 behind Chesterton at the Duneland Athletic Conference meet and cut the deficit to just .625 at sectional.
“We’re closing the gap,” LC coach Karen Barcelli said. “We had a little rough week at practice, but I knew they’d pull it together.”
LC's Cloe Amanatidis finished second in all-around, won floor and took fourth on bars. Maddie Bugg was third on floor, while Sarah Mella tied for sixth on floor and placed sixth on bars. Sydney Black was fifth on floor to jumpstart the meet.
“It’s good that we started on (floor) because it kind of got us all excited to do the rest of the meet,” Amanatidis said.
It was a different sectional for the Vikings, who failed to advance as a team last year for the first time in several seasons.
"Obviously, we feel much better after today than we did last year for sure,” Valpo coach Lorie Cook said. “We’re glad that we survived for another week.”
Individually, South Central’s Makenna King, who won the all-around title last year, finished third with a 37.95. King, the lone competitor for S.C., won the bars with a 9.85 and was congratulated by the Portage team.
“At some points, I wish I had a team, but to be honest, I feel like I’m part of everyone’s team a little bit,” she said. “... It’s very nice.”
Merrillville senior Briana Thomas just missed the cut in advancing in the all-around, placing seventh, but she did qualify for the regional on beam and floor. She tied for the beam title with a 9.55 and tied for sixth on floor.
“I feel pretty good because floor is where I show my personality, and I’m very glad that I get to advance,” she said. “A lot of people told me they didn’t want that to be my last routine, so I’m excited to compete again.
“On beam, I’ve been consistent and constant, and I’m just ready to continue and take it all the way to state. I’ve always had a love for beam.”