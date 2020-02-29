Chesterton rallies to top Lake Central for sectional title

CHESTERTON — Host Chesterton showed some resilience Saturday on the way to holding off Lake Central 113.775 to 113.15 for the sectional title.

LC followed Chesterton on rotation sequences. After Chesterton completed the first rotation with a 27.775 on floor, LC followed with a 28.925 to set up the challenge. Chesterton answered with a 28.775 on the vault, while LC put up a 27.775.

Chesterton trailed just 56.7-56.55 and continued the rally to win its fourth title in a row and 15th overall.

“We always say we do better when we have more fun,” said Chesterton’s Sophia Hunzelman about the team huddle before the vault rotation. “We were kind of just hyping ourselves up, trying to get the adrenaline rushing, and that really helps us a lot.

“We know that we can rally on the other three events. We’re so solid on vault and bars.”

Hunzelman, who won the all-around title with a 38.425, said this was no time to panic.

“We all know that we can hit our routines in our sleep, so we just tried not to stress about it too much and just do what we know how to do,” she said.

Chesterton coach Dawn Matthys said she let the girls rally among themselves.