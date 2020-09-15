Chesterton’s Jackson Westmoreland coming into his own at receiver

“He’s a great receiver,” Mullen said of Westmoreland. “I think him being a quarterback really helps him. He knows exactly what we want to do, and these past two weeks he’s shown he can be really, really good.”

Westmoreland agreed with Mullen, saying his previous experience as a passer helped the most during his transition to receiver. When he’s running routes he still thinks like a quarterback would when looking for open space to make a play.

All told, Westmoreland is still figuring out just how he fits into the Chesterton offense. At 6 foot 1, 175 pounds he has the physical tools to line up either in the slot or the perimeter but says it’s along the boundaries that he feels most comfortable.

In addition to his receiving duties, Westmoreland gets involved in the kick return game as well. He brought back a punt 38 yards to the Slicer 2-yard line to set up Chesterton’s fourth touchdown in the second quarter against LaPorte.

“He’s one of those talented kids where I don’t know where his ceiling really is,” Chesterton coach Mark Peterson said. “We’ve moved him around now where he’s able to play in different positions and get involved more. I think that’s helped him grow and flourish.”