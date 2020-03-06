Chesterton's Travis Grayson makes his point in win over Crown Point

VALPARAISO — Chesterton sophomore point guard Travis Grayson was the answer Friday.
Then he was again.
And again.
A desperate Crown Point pulled within single digits of Chesterton three consecutive possessions late in the third quarter of the Trojans’ 63-52 semifinal win in the Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional.
All three times, Grayson willed his way to a bucket in response. First it was a runner. Then another.
Then he hit a jumper he’d been looking for.
“I got it going a little there,” Grayson said. “I just want to be a point guard no matter what that means. I had to come out and score and get us going and focused tonight because it’s just what we needed.”
Grayson finished with a team-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. He comfortably switched between being a facilitator and scorer when Chesterton needed it to fend off the Bulldogs’ comeback efforts led by junior Ty Smith’s 22 points.
With senior star Jake Wadding limited to just 11 points, sometimes that meant Grayson scoring in bunches like he did to close the third. Other times it meant burning a minute of clock midway through the fourth and ending a long Crown Point defensive possession with a runner.
Grayson says coach Marc Urban simplifies his job by telling him to “be a point guard.”
The irony is just how unspecific that role actually is.
“I thought Travis did a really good job and picked his spots when to be aggressive and when to just be a point guard,” Urban said. “When he does that we are really good.”
Valparaiso 69, Portage 51: The Vikings gave coach Barak Coolman his 200th career win — 98 at Valparaiso and 102 in his previous stint at Fort Wayne Northrop.
“Those 200 wins represent a lot of great memories and a lot of great young men that have become successful men,” Coolman said. “It’s a testament to the guys I’ve coached and the coaching staff that I’ve been around. I just really appreciate everyone. I’m just humbled to be able to do this.”
Junior center Cooper Jones laid the foundation for Coolman’s milestone win in the post.
The Indians didn’t have an answer for Jones as he went on to score 20 on 9-of-12 shooting while also grabbing eight rebounds. Portage freshman guard Kamari Slaughter scored 20 of his own but Jones’ persistence near the rim was unmatched.
Apart from a heat-check 3-pointer that went long and left, Jones played about as well as he said he could and was then surprised to learn he’d played a role in Coolman’s 200th win.
“We didn’t know until they said something about it after the game,” Jones said. “We were a part of the 200th win, so we can look back and tell people about it. It’s pretty nice to know a sectional win was his 200th.”
And as for the potential rematch with Chesterton, which beat Valpo 54-51 on Feb. 21?
“We’ll be ready,” Jones said.