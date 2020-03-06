Chesterton's Travis Grayson makes his point in win over Crown Point

Grayson says coach Marc Urban simplifies his job by telling him to “be a point guard.”

The irony is just how unspecific that role actually is.

“I thought Travis did a really good job and picked his spots when to be aggressive and when to just be a point guard,” Urban said. “When he does that we are really good.”

Valparaiso 69, Portage 51: The Vikings gave coach Barak Coolman his 200th career win — 98 at Valparaiso and 102 in his previous stint at Fort Wayne Northrop.

“Those 200 wins represent a lot of great memories and a lot of great young men that have become successful men,” Coolman said. “It’s a testament to the guys I’ve coached and the coaching staff that I’ve been around. I just really appreciate everyone. I’m just humbled to be able to do this.”

Junior center Cooper Jones laid the foundation for Coolman’s milestone win in the post.