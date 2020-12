Chesterton senior fills big shoes, the right role for Trojans

“I’m just doing my best to try to embrace that role,” he said. “I’m just here to make plays, grab rebounds and help get stops when we need to. My teammates do a good job of allowing me to be myself and make plays when they come to me.”

Chesterton (6-1) trailed most of its game against Northridge Tuesday. Vanderwoude kept the Trojans afloat in the first quarter with seven points and four rebounds.

He also helped fuel a second-half comeback, finishing with 15 points and six rebounds. Chesterton eventually won 56-47.

“We all get shots. They just happened to come to me and it was my turn to ring the bell and knock them down,” Vanderwoude said.

Vanderwoude and the Trojans have goals this year. They want to win a conference title. They want to win a sectional trophy, too, and erase the memory of a disappointing 53-52 loss to Valparaiso in the sectional championship last season.

“We don’t really talk about that game much. It’s always there in the back of our minds. If we need to look back at it, we do because we know we should’ve won that game,” Vanderwoude said. “It hurts but it is what it is.”

