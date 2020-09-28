Chesterton sophomore rises to challenge of being No. 1

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is what Fabio Haiduc wanted.

“I was hoping I would play No. 1,” the Chesterton sophomore said. “I expected to play some really good people.”

The Trojans lost 11 players to graduation in May, including five varsity players. Only Haiduc and senior Troy Feller returned as starters. Somebody had to step up and Haiduc wanted to be that guy.

“He’s a great kid and we’re lucky to have him on this team. A great talent and he’s still real young,” coach Tom Bour said. “He’s only lost to the top players in the area.”

Born in Romania, Haiduc’s family moved to the US when he was four years old. He played tennis throughout his youth. He never played any other sports.

Haiduc used the winter to prepare for the top spot. He made himself better than he was a year ago.

The forehand was always a strength. He’s become known for slapping winners from well behind the baseline. He’s comfortable at the net, too, Bour said.

He’s left-handed, as well, which helps him force right-handed players to use the backhand more than they’d like.

“I win a lot of points that way,” he said.