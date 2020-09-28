 Skip to main content
Chesterton sophomore rises to challenge of being No. 1
BOYS TENNIS

Fabio Haiduc

Romanian-born Fabio Haiduc stepped up to be Chesterton's No. 1 singles player as a sophomore. The Trojans won the Duneland Athletic Conference and finished 12-2 overall.

 David P. Funk, The Times

This is what Fabio Haiduc wanted.

“I was hoping I would play No. 1,” the Chesterton sophomore said. “I expected to play some really good people.”

The Trojans lost 11 players to graduation in May, including five varsity players. Only Haiduc and senior Troy Feller returned as starters. Somebody had to step up and Haiduc wanted to be that guy.

“He’s a great kid and we’re lucky to have him on this team. A great talent and he’s still real young,” coach Tom Bour said. “He’s only lost to the top players in the area.”

Born in Romania, Haiduc’s family moved to the US when he was four years old. He played tennis throughout his youth. He never played any other sports.

Haiduc used the winter to prepare for the top spot. He made himself better than he was a year ago.

The forehand was always a strength. He’s become known for slapping winners from well behind the baseline. He’s comfortable at the net, too, Bour said.

He’s left-handed, as well, which helps him force right-handed players to use the backhand more than they’d like.

“I win a lot of points that way,” he said.

Haiduc leaned into the power game this offseason, particularly with his serve.

“I played a lot. I played against other people and I got used to hitting harder shots,” he said. “My shots were going over with a lot of topspin. I wanted to hit harder so the opponent can’t really return them.”

The result is a 15-5 record against the best players on opposing teams this season.

As a team, Chesterton finished the regular season 12-2, won a Duneland Athletic Conference title and was ranked No. 4 in District I by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association in its September 21 poll.

“We worked hard in the offseason,” Bour said. “I would’ve been happy to just be in the conversation in the Duneland a month and a half ago. To go undefeated in the conference is way above my expectations. It’s all a credit to the boys.”

Chesterton is a close team. The Trojans enjoy being around each other. Haiduc believes that’s one source of their success.

“If you’re mad, you won’t focus. You’ll mess up a lot. As a team, if you’re happy you’re more focused on the game and you’re not really stressed about hitting mistakes,” he said. “Some coaches yell at their kids. (Bour) doesn’t. I feel like those teams don’t have the same bond as us.”

