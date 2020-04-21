You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chesterton's Garry Nallenweg retiring as Administrator of the Year
alert top story urgent
PREP SPORTS

Chesterton's Garry Nallenweg retiring as Administrator of the Year

{{featured_button_text}}

The sports may have stopped for the time being, but that doesn’t mean Garry Nallenweg has stopped working.

The longtime Chesterton athletic director is still heading out to the field and going into the gym and now Nallenweg has added plenty of Zoom meetings to his long list of responsibilities.

Nallenweg, who was recently named the Indiana High School Athletic Administrator of the Year, is retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year. That doesn’t mean he is content to sit by idly and watch the days fall off the calendar.

“There is still work to be done,” Nallenweg said. “We’re still trying to do our jobs. It’s a bit different working from home, but there are still a bunch of things that we can get done. There’s some stuff that maybe needs to be on the back burner, but we’re still trying to maintain the facilities.”

That has meant working on some pesky drainage issues as of late. Nallenweg has been careful to maintain proper social distancing while holding up his end to work through the end of June.

He was stopped in his tracks earlier this month when he received the award from the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. Nallenweg has been honored throughout the year for his contributions to Duneland Schools, which date back to 1984. The 1973 Chesterton garaduate took over as his alma mater's athletic director in 2000 and has helped lead the Trojans to nine state titles during his tenure.

“I’ve been humbled by all this, all year,” Nallenweg said. “It’s nice to know there are people that appreciate what you do. This most recent award is coming from athletic directors and people around the state of Indiana. There are no better awards than when you’re honored by your own. They’ve been there in the trenches and know what the job is like. That makes it all that more rewarding.”

Nallenweg will give way to new Chesterton athletic director Jeff Hamstra and assistant athletic director Tommy Berry this summer, but until then, he’s continuing to work for the one group that he’s always worked for during his career: Chesterton’s students.

“My heart just goes out to our senior athletes, and really all of our seniors,” Nallenweg said. “There’s a lot bigger things going on right now, but we’ll get through this. If nothing more, it renews our priorities a little bit. This is not how I expected to go out, but I’m feeling good. Today we had a group of teachers deliver signs to our seniors to put in their yards. We’re continuing to try to do what we can for them. That’s the important thing.”

Let's celebrate Region teachers

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts