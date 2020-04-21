Chesterton's Garry Nallenweg retiring as Administrator of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The sports may have stopped for the time being, but that doesn’t mean Garry Nallenweg has stopped working.

The longtime Chesterton athletic director is still heading out to the field and going into the gym and now Nallenweg has added plenty of Zoom meetings to his long list of responsibilities.

Nallenweg, who was recently named the Indiana High School Athletic Administrator of the Year, is retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year. That doesn’t mean he is content to sit by idly and watch the days fall off the calendar.

“There is still work to be done,” Nallenweg said. “We’re still trying to do our jobs. It’s a bit different working from home, but there are still a bunch of things that we can get done. There’s some stuff that maybe needs to be on the back burner, but we’re still trying to maintain the facilities.”

That has meant working on some pesky drainage issues as of late. Nallenweg has been careful to maintain proper social distancing while holding up his end to work through the end of June.