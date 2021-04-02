Chesterton's Jack Campbell still going 50 seasons later

CHESTERTON — Jack Campbell sat on a golf cart during Wednesday's baseball practice at Chesterton, watching his players work on their swings before his 50th season begins today in the McDonald's Double Play Tournament in Vincennes.
Every time a ball was hacked, there was a familiar sound. The sound of a home run, the sound of a pop fly and the sound of a groundout.
All sounds Campbell, an Indiana Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee, has heard countless times before, both as coach and as a player.
"The White Sox wanted to draft me right after high school, but I turned them down because I wanted to play basketball in college," said Campbell, who graduated from East Gary (now Lake Station) in 1962. "Back then, you couldn't play any other sports in college once you signed a professional contract. Now, even if you are drafted for baseball and sign a contract, you can still play college basketball. I don't know what would have happened if the rules were different for me.
"Would I change anything?"
As Campbell pondered that question, there wasn't much regret in his voice. Sure, he would've liked to see if the Big Leagues were in his future, but the 77-year-old is still content with the decision he made.
Campbell ultimately chose to accept a basketball scholarship to Indiana and still had a chance to get back on the diamond.
"I played basketball two years and then asked if I could just play baseball, even though I was on a basketball scholarship," Campbell said, laughing. "Branch McCracken was the basketball coach and he actually let me do it. I ended up leading the Big Ten in hitting (.361) my senior year."
After graduating from Indiana in 1966, Campbell said he landed a job in the Valparaiso school system and spent 3 1/2 years there. During that span, he coached the junior high A and B teams, which had "the best seventh- and eighth-graders ever."
Then, as Campbell puts it, he lucked into an opportunity that changed his life.
"One day I got a call from a teacher that had left Valparaiso and gone to Chesterton, and he told me there was a junior varsity baseball position open and asked if I was interested," Campbell said. "So, I said, 'Yeah, I'll take a look.' And when I went there for an interview, the head coach had actually just resigned. So, when I went for the JV job, I actually got the varsity job.
"That was in 1971, so I've been at it for 51 years."
Since last season was canceled due to COVID-19, this season marks Campbell's 50th at the helm.
A half-century as the baseball coach, coupled with 33 years as the girls basketball coach, has allowed Campbell to cross paths with thousands of athletes over the years at Chesterton.
Several of them have returned and joined his coaching staff, including Spencer Sutton. The 2012 Chesterton grad said he is grateful to have played for Campbell, who also coached his father, Rudy, a 1974 alum.
"It's kind of crazy. When you grow up in Chesterton, coach Campbell is who you see from the time you were little until you're old enough to play for him," Sutton said. "I remember coming to camps here as a kid, and my dad even has stories of how he wanted everyone to play back in the 70s. Coach Campbell always preaches that this is a game of failure, and I think he really wants me and everyone else who has played for him to learn how to deal with that failure and that adversity and when things don't go your way.
"It doesn't matter if it's in baseball or life. That's what he wants."
Sutton noted that while Campbell has been a mentor for him and many others over the years, that hasn't taken away from his focus on the diamond.
During his lengthy tenure, Campbell has guided the Trojans to 19 sectional titles and three regional crowns.
Junior shortstop Chris Mullen, who Campbell projects will be a starter, hopes to add another postseason trophy to Campbell's resume this year. Mullen is also the starting quarterback on the football team and a starting forward on the basketball team, and Campbell applauded him for being a three-sport athlete.
"It's really cool to be a part of this. Fifty seasons is a big deal," Mullen said. "He always tells us all of the time that this is a game of failure and it's all about how you deal with it. I think it's safe to say nobody's dealt with it better then him. So, I'm just going to do whatever he tells me to try to win games and make this historic season even more historic for him."
Campbell said he has no intentions of stepping down from coaching or retiring. He's still a physical education teacher at Bailey Elementary, and as long as he's got that itch, he'll keep chugging along.
"We're finally back," Campbell said. "I just didn't know if this season would happen and you still really don't know. We're trying to do as much as we can to follow the protocols for the pandemic and give ourselves the chance to get through the season. ... When I look back, though, it has gone by fast. Since I coach baseball and girls basketball, one season seems to run into the next, and then I look up I'm still here all these years later.
"I've had a lot of fun."