Chesterton's Jack Campbell still going 50 seasons later

Several of them have returned and joined his coaching staff, including Spencer Sutton. The 2012 Chesterton grad said he is grateful to have played for Campbell, who also coached his father, Rudy, a 1974 alum.

"It's kind of crazy. When you grow up in Chesterton, coach Campbell is who you see from the time you were little until you're old enough to play for him," Sutton said. "I remember coming to camps here as a kid, and my dad even has stories of how he wanted everyone to play back in the 70s. Coach Campbell always preaches that this is a game of failure, and I think he really wants me and everyone else who has played for him to learn how to deal with that failure and that adversity and when things don't go your way.

"It doesn't matter if it's in baseball or life. That's what he wants."

Sutton noted that while Campbell has been a mentor for him and many others over the years, that hasn't taken away from his focus on the diamond.

During his lengthy tenure, Campbell has guided the Trojans to 19 sectional titles and three regional crowns.