Chesterton's upset bid falls short at unbeaten Elkhart

Slashing and cutting up the middle, Bullock rushed for 130 yards on 16 carries.

“O-Linemen relish running the ball and they took that to heart and said, ‘Coach, we can do this.’ And they did,” Snyder said. “We were going to run as much as we could.”

Most of the running plays were directed away from Penn State recruit Rodney McGraw.

“Colby’s really good,” Snyder said. “He’s a good running back/slot receiver. We have a nice balance of kids coming back. As disappointed as I am for our seniors, I guarantee you tomorrow those juniors are getting together and saying, ‘Let’s go.’ ”

The Trojans fell behind, 7-0, with 6:04 left in the first quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run from quarterback Cameron Wilfong.

Elkhart threatened to expand on the lead, but

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gage DeMarco stopped Elkhart star running back Derrick Woods for no gain on fourth-and-1. The Trojans rode the emotion of that play all the way to a game-tying 12-play, 82-yard drive capped by Bullock’s 1-yard touchdown run on a direct snap after quarterback Chris Mullen went in motion. Jackson Syren’s extra point tied the score, 7-7, with 4:14 left in the second quarter.