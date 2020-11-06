Chesterton's upset bid falls short at unbeaten Elkhart

ELKHART — Elkhart High is an undefeated Sectional champion and Chesterton finished its season Friday night with a .500 record.
Those facts alone suggest a mismatch, but their battle at Rice Field, won by Elkhart, 14-10, was anything but that.
The visiting Trojans took the lead on the final play of the first half, didn’t surrender it until 6:44 remained in the fourth quarter and threatened to take it right back until falling short.
“I felt like we were in it the whole time,” Chesterton junior running back Colby Bullock said. “I felt like we had a chance from the start. That’s just how you have to play. You can’t play like they’re that good and we’re not.”
Moving from offensive coordinator to head coach the past two weeks while head coach Mark Peterson was out due to COVID-19, John Snyder drew up a run-heavy game plan intended to shorten the game and keep the explosive Eklhart offense off the field.
Taking advantage of blocks thrown by Jorge Ortiz, William Rinker, Isaiah Fowler, Christian Kurek and Miguel Martinez, Bullock ensured the game plan worked well and kept alive the upset bid until the final minutes.
Slashing and cutting up the middle, Bullock rushed for 130 yards on 16 carries.
“O-Linemen relish running the ball and they took that to heart and said, ‘Coach, we can do this.’ And they did,” Snyder said. “We were going to run as much as we could.”
Most of the running plays were directed away from Penn State recruit Rodney McGraw.
“Colby’s really good,” Snyder said. “He’s a good running back/slot receiver. We have a nice balance of kids coming back. As disappointed as I am for our seniors, I guarantee you tomorrow those juniors are getting together and saying, ‘Let’s go.’ ”
The Trojans fell behind, 7-0, with 6:04 left in the first quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run from quarterback Cameron Wilfong.
Elkhart threatened to expand on the lead, but
Gage DeMarco stopped Elkhart star running back Derrick Woods for no gain on fourth-and-1. The Trojans rode the emotion of that play all the way to a game-tying 12-play, 82-yard drive capped by Bullock’s 1-yard touchdown run on a direct snap after quarterback Chris Mullen went in motion. Jackson Syren’s extra point tied the score, 7-7, with 4:14 left in the second quarter.
Chesterton’s defense kept the momentum flowing the next two times the Elkhart offense took the field, first with a three-and-out, no easy task against the Lions’ explosive offense. Elkhart’s next possession resulted in a punt, thanks in part to Jackson Fleming’s 8-yard sack.
Chesterton had to use the clock efficiently to set up the go-ahead field goal and did. The Lions took over at Elkhart’s 41 with 52.6 seconds left.
Bullock moved Chesterton into field-goal range with two rushes totaling 11 yards and two receptions from Mullen covering 11 yards.
Syren gave the underdogs the lead on the final play of the first half with a 36-yard field goal on the fourth snap that he lined up for it. Three penalties, two on the kicking team, preceded the kick.
Elkhart’s attempt to regain the lead on the opening possession of the second half died when Brant Westphal intercepted a pass and returned it 25 yards.
With Chesterton clinging to its 10-7 lead, Patrick McLaughlin gave the Trojans their second interception and returned it 69 yards to the 10-yard line. Three plays later, Elkhart’s Vinny Ambrose intercepted a pass in the end zone, swinging the momentum in the direction of the favorites.
Elkhart drove 80 yards on 10 plays and Woods went in from the 1 for the night’s final score with 6:44 left.
Chesterton didn’t go down without a fight. Bullock’s runs of 10 and 26 yards gave Chesterton a first down at the Elkhart 12, but the possession ended when Tyon Winters flew around the edge to sack Mullen at the 19 on fourth down.
“We were underdogs against them and we were going to be underdogs for the rest of the tournament if we won,” Snyder said. “Our kids fought hard.”
Snyder expressed regret that Peterson, his long-time friend, wasn’t there to see how well his team competed.
“I talked to him Wednesday and it was rough,” Snyder said. “He was really struggling. He sounded better yesterday.”
