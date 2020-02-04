Craycraft activates 'playoff mode' in Chesterton's blowout win over Lowell

“Ashley did what she does for us in the second half,” Campbell said. “She’s been our leader all season long and she’s the kind of kid who lays it all on the line.”

If Craycraft wasn’t the one inflicting damage on the Red Devils (14-8), then it was junior Emma Schmidt. The 5-foot-9 forward had a team-high 14 points as she continuously had her way in the paint against Lowell.

“Emma missed a couple days of school last week and is still making her way all the way back,” Campbell said. “She’s been a really good player for us this year.”

With the Trojans earning a shot at Crown Point in Friday’s semifinal opener, Craycraft knows that the Trojans can’t afford to wait until halftime to assert their gameplan. Chesterton fell to the Bulldogs 60-33 earlier this season, but Craycraft isn’t deterred by the first result.

“I was on the bus over here looking at pictures from the season and I just know that I don’t want to stop playing,” Craycraft said. “I want to keep playing. I want to keep surprising people. We’ve got Crown Point now and we want to keep going.”