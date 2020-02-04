Craycraft activates 'playoff mode' in Chesterton's blowout win over Lowell
GIRLS BASKETBALL | PORTAGE SECTIONAL

Craycraft activates 'playoff mode' in Chesterton's blowout win over Lowell

PORTAGE — Ashley Craycraft could pinpoint the exact moment when her “playoff mode” got activated on Tuesday night.

The Chesterton senior was battling in the post against Lowell’s Victoria Langen when she finally boiled over. Craycraft channeled her newfound motivation into scoring 10 points during a 17-0 run to open the third quarter as the Trojans pulled away from Lowell in a 54-26 victory to open the Class 4A Portage Sectional.

“Coach kept telling us to be calm and to stay patient,” Craycraft said. “We were battling against each other and it was physical. I finally had enough of trying to keep things calm.”

Craycraft came into the game averaging a team-best 14.4 points per game, but the senior had just three points at halftime. While the Trojans (18-5) led 22-15 at halftime, Campbell wasn’t thrilled with the execution he saw from his team to start the game.

“Offense? What offense,” Coach Jack Campbell said. “We got impatient offensively and we didn’t do anything. The ball never went from side to side which meant the defense never had to move.”

Campbell downplayed any fiery speech at halftime, instead trusting his experienced squad would find their footing in the second half. The Trojans did just that, outscoring Lowell 24-5 in the third quarter. Craycraft scored in a variety of ways as she hounded the Red Devils defensively and led Chesterton in transition.

“Ashley did what she does for us in the second half,” Campbell said. “She’s been our leader all season long and she’s the kind of kid who lays it all on the line.”

If Craycraft wasn’t the one inflicting damage on the Red Devils (14-8), then it was junior Emma Schmidt. The 5-foot-9 forward had a team-high 14 points as she continuously had her way in the paint against Lowell.

“Emma missed a couple days of school last week and is still making her way all the way back,” Campbell said. “She’s been a really good player for us this year.”

With the Trojans earning a shot at Crown Point in Friday’s semifinal opener, Craycraft knows that the Trojans can’t afford to wait until halftime to assert their gameplan. Chesterton fell to the Bulldogs 60-33 earlier this season, but Craycraft isn’t deterred by the first result.

“I was on the bus over here looking at pictures from the season and I just know that I don’t want to stop playing,” Craycraft said. “I want to keep playing. I want to keep surprising people. We’ve got Crown Point now and we want to keep going.”

Valparaiso 70, Hobart 36: Valparaiso coach Candy Wilson knew to expect some sectional jitters from her team during Tuesday’s nightcap against Hobart. The Vikings overcame their early nerves, scoring the first 12 points of the third quarter to pull away from the Brickies.

Kiana Oelling scored 11 of her game-high 23 points in the third quarter as Valparaiso finished the quarter with 32 points.

“You need your stars in moments like this,” Wilson said. “Emotions are high and you expect to come out a little funky.”

The game was slowed considerably by 41 total fouls that led to 46 free throw attempts. The Vikings (14-9) finished the game 20-of-27 from the free-throw line.

“Free throws can help you or they can kill you,” Wilson said. “Luckily for us they helped us tonight.”

