Elliott’s big night powers No. 2 Chesterton past Lowell

“I was on the (shooting machine) just getting ready,” Elliott said. “It’s a routine, and then I shoot free throws after practice.”

Chesterton Coach Marc Urban anticipated that Elliott would have a strong performance. According to him, the junior made 89% of his 500 shot attempts Monday and was locked in against the Red Devils.

There were several plays throughout the game when everyone on the floor for the Trojans touched the ball, which eventually led to an open look for Elliot and a few other perimeter threats. Urban said that his team prides itself on being unselfish and it showed on Tuesday evening.

“These guys are a team that just finds ways to win basketball games and take whatever their giving us,” Urban said. “It was Sean’s night to step up and hit some shots.”

Chesterton (22-2) will face Crown Point on Friday in the sectional semifinals, as Lowell saw its season come to a close. The Red Devils (11-13) were led by star junior Christopher Mantis, who scored a game-high 21 points. Lowell will return all of its players since it doesn't have any seniors.