Elliott’s big night powers No. 2 Chesterton past Lowell

VALPARAISO — Jake Wadding has had his share of highlight plays this season, and on Tuesday night he pulled off another one in Chesterton’s Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional opener against Lowell.
Midway through the third quarter, the Trojans’ standout senior guard broke free on a fast break and with a pair of Red Devils defenders waiting for him near the rim, he picked up the ball, took it around his back and laid it up over the rim.
“It was just instinct,” Wadding said. “The guy kept going back toward the basket, so I just made my move.”
The senior made the acrobatic shot look easy and scored a team-high 16 points to lead Chesterton to a 60-47 victory. He was one of four players to score in double figures for the Trojans.
Sophomore Travis Grayson and senior forward Jake Warren each had 12 points, while junior Sean Elliott tied his season-high with 13 points. Entering Tuesday’s game, Elliott was averaging 3.8 points per game but credited his big performance to the work he constantly puts in at school.
Since Chesterton has block scheduling, the junior said almost every other day he can get extra shots up if he finishes his work early. On Monday he took 500 shots in preparation for the Trojans’ postseason opener, and it clearly paid off. Elliott only missed one of his six shot attempts.
“I was on the (shooting machine) just getting ready,” Elliott said. “It’s a routine, and then I shoot free throws after practice.”
Chesterton Coach Marc Urban anticipated that Elliott would have a strong performance. According to him, the junior made 89% of his 500 shot attempts Monday and was locked in against the Red Devils.
There were several plays throughout the game when everyone on the floor for the Trojans touched the ball, which eventually led to an open look for Elliot and a few other perimeter threats. Urban said that his team prides itself on being unselfish and it showed on Tuesday evening.
“These guys are a team that just finds ways to win basketball games and take whatever their giving us,” Urban said. “It was Sean’s night to step up and hit some shots.”
Chesterton (22-2) will face Crown Point on Friday in the sectional semifinals, as Lowell saw its season come to a close. The Red Devils (11-13) were led by star junior Christopher Mantis, who scored a game-high 21 points. Lowell will return all of its players since it doesn't have any seniors.
“We told our kids from the very beginning, just buy into the journey,” Lowell Coach Joe Delgado said. “That team handled us pretty easily at the beginning of the year, but to be as close as we were here, down eight points going into the fourth, that’s what it’s about — getting better.”
Portage 55, Hobart 45: Junior Nate Orosz scored a team-high 20 points to guide the Indians (9-15) past the Brickies. The sharpshooter drained a game-high six 3-pointers, including four 3s in the second half to help his team earn its first sectional victory since 2015.
“Usually when I’m shooting, I just keep shooting, even if I’m missing,” Orosz said. “Coach always has my back.”
Portage Coach Rick Snodgrass said he was proud of the way his team competed, especially considering that three of his top eight players are underclassmen. His youthful squad will have a chance to keep its season alive in the sectional semifinals against Valparaiso on Friday.
“We’re the underdogs, and that’s what I told the kids,” Snodgrass said. “Nobody expects anything, except our kids.”
Hobart (12-11) finished its season with a winning record for the first time since 2009. Brickies coach Michael Brown said he thought his team could’ve given a bit more fight on Tuesday, but regardless of the disappointing loss he believes his program is moving in the right direction.
Senior Tyler Schultz scored a game-high 21 points for the Brickies, who went on a couple of runs but were, but never quite able to get over the hump.
“I don’t think too many people would have thought this group would’ve had a winning season,” Brown said. “But that’s a credit to them for their work ethic and playing together.”