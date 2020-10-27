 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Evan Bates continues Chesterton’s wrestling pipeline to Northwestern
alert urgent
College wrestling

Evan Bates continues Chesterton’s wrestling pipeline to Northwestern

{{featured_button_text}}

Evan Bates followed the wrestling pipeline between Chesterton and Evanston, Illinois, when the Trojans senior committed to Northwestern last Friday.

“Obviously, it’s a great academic school, one of the best especially in the area,” he said. “I really like the coaches and what they’re doing with their program.”

The reigning 220-pound state champion will be the third Chesterton graduate on the Wildcats roster, joining redshirt sophomore Lucas Davison and redshirt junior Jack Tolin. Assistant coach Andrew Howe is a Cedar Lake native and Hanover Central graduate.

“I don’t think it played a huge role, but it definitely made me feel a little more confident in my decision by knowing I would know some people there,” Bates said. “They wanted what was best for me. They were rooting for me but didn’t really push me too hard.”

He said he made the decision a few weeks ago and talked it over with his family. He waited until Friday to make the announcement to give himself time to be sure it was the right move.

“Getting this off my back is definitely a little sigh of relief,” Bates said.

Cornell and Indiana were the other schools in Bates’s final list of three. Wrestling in the Big Ten was an attractive offer.

“My all-time goal is to be an NCAA champ,” he said. “Being in the Big Ten, one of the tougher conferences, will definitely be a good starting point.”

The plan is to wrestle at 197 pounds, but he’s open to the heavyweight division, if necessary. He’ll likely wrestle at 220 for Chesterton this season.

Bates was third at 220 at the state meet as a sophomore. He’s also a freestyle and Greco Roman Fargo All-American.

Indiana Mat ranked him the No. 5 wrestler in the state, pound for pound, at the end of last year.

“Hopefully, I can win another state title and win a team title,” Bates said. “That’d be nice.”

Galery: 50 famous Region athletes

+2 
Evan Bates, Chesterton, wrestling mug

Evan Bates of Chesterton is a defending state wrestling champion.

 Provided
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chesterton’s Dimitri Nicholson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts