Evan Bates continues Chesterton’s wrestling pipeline to Northwestern

Evan Bates followed the wrestling pipeline between Chesterton and Evanston, Illinois, when the Trojans senior committed to Northwestern last Friday.

“Obviously, it’s a great academic school, one of the best especially in the area,” he said. “I really like the coaches and what they’re doing with their program.”

The reigning 220-pound state champion will be the third Chesterton graduate on the Wildcats roster, joining redshirt sophomore Lucas Davison and redshirt junior Jack Tolin. Assistant coach Andrew Howe is a Cedar Lake native and Hanover Central graduate.

“I don’t think it played a huge role, but it definitely made me feel a little more confident in my decision by knowing I would know some people there,” Bates said. “They wanted what was best for me. They were rooting for me but didn’t really push me too hard.”

He said he made the decision a few weeks ago and talked it over with his family. He waited until Friday to make the announcement to give himself time to be sure it was the right move.

“Getting this off my back is definitely a little sigh of relief,” Bates said.

Cornell and Indiana were the other schools in Bates’s final list of three. Wrestling in the Big Ten was an attractive offer.