EXTENDED SPRING BREAK: Chesterton's Sean Elliott hitting the virtual links

Sean Elliott is a junior for Chesterton’s boys basketball and boys golf teams. The Trojans lost to Valparaiso in the basketball sectional championship, one of the last games played. Elliott was a stroke away from a state championship berth in golf a year ago.
As told to Times Correspondent David P. Funk:
Every day, I wake up, have breakfast and then finish some of my e-learning. Normally, I’ll do about two to three hours of golfing in my basement. I have a simulator in there. Then, just hang out with family. Sometimes I go outside and shoot some hoops.
I’ve pretty much stayed inside. I’ve golfed outside a couple times but other than that I’m in the house.
On the simulator, I’ll start on the driving range and kind of warm up. Then, I usually play a round of 18. I’ll work on stuff after, whatever I thought I needed to work on. I have a little basket that I chip in and I have an artificial putting green.
We would’ve had golf practice that’s usually two to three hours, so it’s about the same. I feel like with the simulator you get to see more of the data, all the numbers, where outside you don’t know. But I like playing on actual grass.
It was kind of crazy to think that my junior year just wasn’t going to happen. That was my first initial thought when I heard spring sports were canceled. I just felt for all the seniors out there that weren’t going to get to play.
I talked to some of the seniors. They’re taking it pretty hard because they put in the time in the offseason and thought they were going to have a good year. It’s kind of devastating.
Next year’s obviously going to be my last year. Unfortunately, I missed out on state this year. I was looking forward to trying to make a run at it. Now that I only have one year left, I’m definitely more hungry.
This is especially a big year, junior year, for recruiting. I thought I’d have a good chance to make it to state. I thought as a team, we worked out a lot in the winter and went to some camps together. I thought we’d be a better team. Some guys were really stepping up.
Mainly, recruiting is in the summer away from high school. I went on some visits like IUPUI and Butler. They told me they’d watch my high school season and see how I was doing. Obviously, with that not being able to happen, it puts more emphasis on this summer.
I’ve registered for a lot of tournaments this summer and talked to a lot of coaches who said they’d come out and watch. If it’s pushed into the summer, I feel like that would impact a lot.
With basketball, I just try to get some shots in but I do some cone drills and stuff like that.
The basketball team got through the season. It was a tough loss (to Valparaisoin the sectional title game) but we weren’t affected by (the tournament being canceled). It was a really tough week after. Some time away actually helped to clear my head. I was really looking forward to transitioning to golf to get my mind off of it more. So, I still kind of dwell on it since there’s not much going on now.
E-learning, we have it Monday, Wednesday and Friday, three times a week. And since we’re in block scheduling, we only have four classes a day. I think the e-learning is a little lighter load than what we would normally have but it’s a little difficult because tests and quizzes are all going to be online. It’ll just be a little different.
It’s been a little challenging. You just try to find things to fill the time, but it’s not been too bad. I’ve just been focused on trying to work out more, golf more and basketball, just stuff that I enjoy.
I’ve been trying every night to do body-weight exercises to keep in shape as much as possible. I don’t have any weights or a gym. For school, we have a workout app. I’ve been following that and a mix of my own workouts.
When this is all over, I’ll probably hang out with some friends and play golf with my team.
Gallery: The Times Athletes of the Week
Ahron Ulis, Marian Catholic, basketball
Briana Thomas, Merrillville, gymnastics
Makenna King, South Central, gymnastics
Johnell Davis, 21st Century, basketball
Cloe Amanatidis, Lake Central, gymnastics
CJ Opperman, Valparaiso, basketball
Makenna King, South Central, gymnastics
Kyle Adams, Munster, swimming
Cloe Amanatidis, Lake Central, gymnastics
Andrew Alders, Chesterton, swimming
Sophia Hunzelman, Chesterton, gymnastics
Jesse Mendez, Crown Point, wrestling
Cloe Amanatidis, Lake Central, gymnastics
Evan Bates, Chesterton, wrestling
Mia Pak, Chesterton, gymnastics
Koron Davis, Bowman, basketball
Jordan Artim, Crown Point, swimming
Brock Ellis, Chesterton, Wrestling
Amber Wolf, South Central, basketball
Johnell Davis, 21st Century, basketball
Julia Schutz, Andrean, basketball
Colton Jones, Valparaiso, basketball
Ryin Ott, LaPorte, basketball
Jeremiah Lovett, Munster, basketball
Morgan Schoon, Griffith, bowling
Jack Schwartz, Valparaiso, swimming
Veronika Ozimek, Chesterton, swimming
Keon Thompson Jr., Merrillville, basketball
Emma Wright, Hobart, swimming
Cole Wireman, Kouts, basketball
Sahara Bee, Morgan Twp., basketball
Parker Kneifel, Kouts, basketball
Ben Lins, Covenant Christian, basketball
Dash Shaw, Crown Point, basketball
Travis Grayson, Chesterton, basketball
Makenna King, South Central, gymnastics
Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian, basketball
Jordan Artim, Crown Point, swimming
Ally McConnell, Marquette, basketball
Ben Lins, Covenant Christian, basketball
Emma Wright, Hobart, swimming
Cole Wireman, Kouts, basketball
Jordan Barnes, Portage, basketball
Jaquez Williams, Bowman, basketball
Nasiya Gause, Lake Station, basketball
Jake Wadding, Chesterton, basketball
Ashley Craycraft, Chesterton, basketball
Kristy Cravens, Portage, basketball
Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township, basketball
Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley, basketball
Parion Roberson, West Side, basketball
Amber Wolf, South Central, basketball
Cole Wireman, Kouts, basketball
Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll, basketball
Johnell Davis, 21st Century, basketball
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, Lake/other
Grace Weston, Westville, basketball
Tyler Schmidt, Victory Christian, basketball
Nick Anderson, Lake Central, basketball
Ally Capouch, Kouts, basketball
Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso, Football
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, basketball
Riley Johnston, Hobart, football
Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso, football
Ryin Ott, LaPorte, basketball
Ryan Walsh, Andrean, football
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, basketball
Ryan Walsh, Andrean, football
Matt Tomczak, Valparaiso, football
Jordan Barnes, Portage, basketball
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, basketball
Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso, football
Karina James, Lowell, cross country
Gabriel Sanchez, Lowell, cross country
Ava Gilliana, Valparaiso, cross country
Karina James, Lowell, cross country
Jake Mayersky, Boone Grove, football
Jack Bailey, Lake Central, soccer
Ava Gilliana, Valparaiso, cross country
Rob MacNeill, Lake Central, soccer
Maddie Banter, Crown Point, volleyball
Brae’ton Vann, Boone Grove, football
Ava Gilliana, Valparaiso, cross country
Robbie Capehart, Chesterton, soccer
Lexi Darnell, Boone Grove, soccer
Kayla Ziel, Munster, soccer
Jamarrion Gaines, T.F. South, football
Karina James, Lowell, cross country
Bryce Pickering, Chesterton, football
Brett Driscoll, Hanover Central, football
Ashlee Bakaitis, Chesterton, soccer
Michael Perkins, EC Central, football
Lia Thomas, Michigan City, golf
Danielle Colantuono, Lake Central, golf
Chris Mullen, Chesterton, football
Wynne Aldrich
Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso, football
Sydney Weiner, Crown Point, golf
Jeremiah Howard, Merrillville, football
Sydney Dixon, Boone Grove, volleyball
Mark Flores, Calumet, football
Delaney Adams, Crown Point, golf
Ben Slatcoff, Chesterton, football
Tajheem Lawson, Marion Catholic, football
Emma Adams, Crown Point, soccer
Brae'ton Vann, Boone Grove, football
Ashlee Bakaitis, Chesterton, soccer
Zack Warchus, Portage, football
Paris Hewlett, Morton, football
Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point, volleyball
Addy Joiner, Chesterton, volleyball
Riley Garcia, Wheeler, soccer
Karina James, Lowell, cross country
Christian Rios, Highland, football
Chris Mullen, Chesterton, football
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!