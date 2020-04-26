EXTENDED SPRING BREAK: Chesterton's Sean Elliott hitting the virtual links

I talked to some of the seniors. They’re taking it pretty hard because they put in the time in the offseason and thought they were going to have a good year. It’s kind of devastating.

Next year’s obviously going to be my last year. Unfortunately, I missed out on state this year. I was looking forward to trying to make a run at it. Now that I only have one year left, I’m definitely more hungry.

This is especially a big year, junior year, for recruiting. I thought I’d have a good chance to make it to state. I thought as a team, we worked out a lot in the winter and went to some camps together. I thought we’d be a better team. Some guys were really stepping up.

Mainly, recruiting is in the summer away from high school. I went on some visits like IUPUI and Butler. They told me they’d watch my high school season and see how I was doing. Obviously, with that not being able to happen, it puts more emphasis on this summer.

I’ve registered for a lot of tournaments this summer and talked to a lot of coaches who said they’d come out and watch. If it’s pushed into the summer, I feel like that would impact a lot.

With basketball, I just try to get some shots in but I do some cone drills and stuff like that.