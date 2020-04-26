You are the owner of this article.
EXTENDED SPRING BREAK: Chesterton's Sean Elliott hitting the virtual links
Sean Elliott is a junior for Chesterton’s boys basketball and boys golf teams. The Trojans lost to Valparaiso in the basketball sectional championship, one of the last games played. Elliott was a stroke away from a state championship berth in golf a year ago.

As told to Times Correspondent David P. Funk:

Every day, I wake up, have breakfast and then finish some of my e-learning. Normally, I’ll do about two to three hours of golfing in my basement. I have a simulator in there. Then, just hang out with family. Sometimes I go outside and shoot some hoops.

I’ve pretty much stayed inside. I’ve golfed outside a couple times but other than that I’m in the house.

On the simulator, I’ll start on the driving range and kind of warm up. Then, I usually play a round of 18. I’ll work on stuff after, whatever I thought I needed to work on. I have a little basket that I chip in and I have an artificial putting green.

We would’ve had golf practice that’s usually two to three hours, so it’s about the same. I feel like with the simulator you get to see more of the data, all the numbers, where outside you don’t know. But I like playing on actual grass.

It was kind of crazy to think that my junior year just wasn’t going to happen. That was my first initial thought when I heard spring sports were canceled. I just felt for all the seniors out there that weren’t going to get to play.

I talked to some of the seniors. They’re taking it pretty hard because they put in the time in the offseason and thought they were going to have a good year. It’s kind of devastating.

Next year’s obviously going to be my last year. Unfortunately, I missed out on state this year. I was looking forward to trying to make a run at it. Now that I only have one year left, I’m definitely more hungry.

This is especially a big year, junior year, for recruiting. I thought I’d have a good chance to make it to state. I thought as a team, we worked out a lot in the winter and went to some camps together. I thought we’d be a better team. Some guys were really stepping up.

Mainly, recruiting is in the summer away from high school. I went on some visits like IUPUI and Butler. They told me they’d watch my high school season and see how I was doing. Obviously, with that not being able to happen, it puts more emphasis on this summer.

I’ve registered for a lot of tournaments this summer and talked to a lot of coaches who said they’d come out and watch. If it’s pushed into the summer, I feel like that would impact a lot.

With basketball, I just try to get some shots in but I do some cone drills and stuff like that.

Football players help Valparaiso win a basketball sectional title

The basketball team got through the season. It was a tough loss (to Valparaisoin the sectional title game) but we weren’t affected by (the tournament being canceled). It was a really tough week after. Some time away actually helped to clear my head. I was really looking forward to transitioning to golf to get my mind off of it more. So, I still kind of dwell on it since there’s not much going on now.

E-learning, we have it Monday, Wednesday and Friday, three times a week. And since we’re in block scheduling, we only have four classes a day. I think the e-learning is a little lighter load than what we would normally have but it’s a little difficult because tests and quizzes are all going to be online. It’ll just be a little different.

It’s been a little challenging. You just try to find things to fill the time, but it’s not been too bad. I’ve just been focused on trying to work out more, golf more and basketball, just stuff that I enjoy.

I’ve been trying every night to do body-weight exercises to keep in shape as much as possible. I don’t have any weights or a gym. For school, we have a workout app. I’ve been following that and a mix of my own workouts.

When this is all over, I’ll probably hang out with some friends and play golf with my team.

