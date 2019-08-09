Mat Pavlovich has been able to do a few fun activities this summer with his wife and daughter, but no major vacations.
Most of his summer has consisted of weighing the options of a career decision: To remain as the Munster boys and girls swimming coach, where he’s been at the helm for 11 years, or take over as the Chesterton coach, filling a void that hasn’t been open for close to 40 years?
After considering the many advantages both schools have to offer, Pavlovich made the challenging decision to move on to Chesterton, a move he made official recently.
“It was very tough, challenging decision for my family and I,” Pavlovich said. “But it was kind of one of those positions that people respect and keep their eye on. It was one of those jobs I felt like I needed to look into.”
It’s a job that hasn’t been available since 1980 when Kevin Kinel became the coach.
In Kinel’s tenure, he led the Trojans to 51 sectional titles combined, four team state titles for boys and a state runner-up finish for girls. He was named Indiana High School State Coach of the Year four times, once for girls and three times for boys.
Kinel produced 43 first team All-Americans, most notably Blake Pieroni, who swam at Indiana for four years and competed for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team in Rio de Janeiro and recently won a gold medal on Team USA's 400 meter freestyle relay at the 2019 FINA World Championships.
“Definitely big shoes to fill,” Pavlovich said, "but I feel pretty confident overall.”
Pavlovich said he has talked to Kinel throughout the process, and even though he’s retiring, Kinel will be willing to help out and answer any questions he has as he makes the transition.
“I’m sure Mat will do well,” Kinel said. “He has had success in a similar program, in both local and state competition. He is young and will be able to be with the program for years to come.”
Pavlovich swam at Merrillville and graduated in 1998, then went on to swim at Ball State. Out of college, he got a coaching job at Fountain Central High School in for two years, spent three years at Merrillville and the last 11 years at Munster.
The Seahorses won a combined seven event titles at the state meet during Pavlovich's tenure.
In addition to coaching the boys and girls teams at Chesterton, Pavlovich will be teaching physical education, mainly swim classes. Another reason Pavlovich leaned toward Chesterton was because he will be able to coach year-round, taking over the coaching duties at the Duneland Swim Club.
It’s been a little frantic for Pavlovich learning all the ins and outs of his new district, trying to prepare for everything as school is set to start next week. He said the first year is always tough when stepping into a new position, but he’s excited and ready to continue the success of Chesterton’s swimming program.
“Chesterton’s program is really special,” Pavlovich said. “Just looking to produce good swimmers. The girls team is going to be very good at Chesterton for a long time; the boys team is going to be, as well. They have a nice balance there between the girls team, the boys team and the swim club. Just a very appealing job opportunity."