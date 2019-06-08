Former athletes and colleagues stray away from using the word “surprised” when describing their reaction to Kevin Kinel’s announcement earlier this week that he’d step down from coaching Chesterton swimming after a nearly 40-year career.
Still, the thought of a Trojans swim meet without Kinel walking the deck feels foreign, one Duneland Athletic Conference coach said.
The Times spoke with several swimmers who helped Kinel to some of his 51 combined boys and girls sectional championships, four boys state titles and girls runner-up finish as well as some of the coaches Kinel competed against for their thoughts and reflections on what will go down as one of the most successful coaching careers Northwest Indiana has seen in any high school sport. He began coaching both programs in 1980.
A Trojan through and through
“He doesn’t like the spotlight, which is probably why he never talks about what he did but when you step back and think about it it’s really impressive,” 2018 Chesterton graduate and current IUPUI swimmer Nick Hanas said. “I can’t think of a more humble person who’s accomplished so much.”
“With Coach Kinel, it was always about Chesterton,” 2017 Chesterton graduate and current Purdue swimmer Caylee Casbon said. “That’s the thing that always amazed me with him is just how much school pride he had. There were times we’d have 11 practices in a week and he’d be in the pool in the morning when we got there at 5:30 (a.m.) and there well after we left at 6 or 7 at night. His dedication was unparalleled.”
“He tells a story that in his free time he’d go down to the pool at (Indiana University, Bloomington) and just sit in the bleachers and take notes when (Olympic and Hall of Fame swimming coach) Doc Counsilman coached,” Hanas said. “To think that an aspiring coach would just sit down and watch one of the greatest ever is just incredible and speaks to what coach Kinel was all about.”
“Kevin had a very successful club program but he’s always emphasized high school swimming and what it meant to represent your school,” Valparaiso coach Adam “Boomer” Nellessen said. “That’s one of the things that as a coach who’s planning on being at Valparaiso for as long as he’s been at Chesterton that I really respect. It clearly meant a lot to represent your community and your school to him.”
“He was always preaching Northwest Indiana and the Region,” Crown Point coach Bryon Angerman said. “He was the marquee of the DAC and really Northwest Indiana.”
“You want your kids to buy into a program, right?” Nellessen said. “He absolutely had every one of his swimmers bought into what Chesterton was doing.”
“A lot of coaches come in and out,” Munster coach Mat Pavlovich said, “but at Chesterton it’s always been Kevin.”
Respect for the sport
“He dedicated himself to the program,” 2018 Chesterton graduate and current Valparaiso University swimmer Katie Craig said. “Obviously when you have two practices a day he’d tell us about how he got up at 5 in the morning for us. He used to say if he could do it then all of us could do it. You knew just how much he cared by the way he treated his job.”
“The amount of respect he commanded wasn’t really from his personality,” Hanas said. “It was from this atmosphere that sort of followed him around.”
“He’s got such respect from his athletes, and that makes him stand out as a coach,” Casbon said. “He created all these programs for everything and based a lot of what he did on past history but he always stayed up to date with the latest and greatest technologies. You knew if he was telling you something, he knew what he was talking about.”
“He’s been a great influence to all the coaches and programs in the area when it comes to leading a team,” Angerman said. “He had, obviously, a lot of success. Stemming from his success, he’s always marched to the beat of his own drum. He’s like the way he did things and then went and did them his way. This is the Chesterton way.”
“The thing that always impressed me about Kevin was that he’s a no (nonsense) kind of guy,” Pavlovich said. “When you had a question, sometimes you trust coaches more than others. He’s one you always trusted to shoot it to you straight.”
“There were always a lot of people who wanted to know what he did because it had to be something,” Angerman said. “Very few people ever thought to ask him but if you did he was very open about it. He’d talk to you about anything. He was very approachable and a very honest person because he was always in it for the kids.”
“Kevin absolutely knew what was going on all the time,” Nellessen said. “I think that’s good sign of a coach who knows his competition and there was definitely some gamesmanship to it.”
“Beating Kevin was a big deal,” Angerman said. “I can remember every time I’ve beaten him. He’d always walk up and congratulate you and mean it sincerely because he knew you beat him. I’m sure after those meets, he’d go back to the kids and say ‘Hey, guys, listen. We’re not going to get beat by them again and he’d come back with a vengeance.”
Khaki cargos and white shoes
“There was one day, I think it was my junior year, where he wore black cargo pants to school and everybody started freaking out,” Hanas said.
“You will always see him with cup of coffee, khaki shorts and white gym shoes,” Casbon said. “It’s funny. Every now and again you’d see him in black shoes and some of my friends would say, ‘Coach, is something wrong? You’re wearing black shoes today.’ He’d ask, ‘Why is that so weird?’ Well, because you only wear white and live at the pool. You’d have no idea he left.”
“He was able to connect with anyone,” Craig said. “He was so much more than a high school coach. He taught us all so much more than how to swim. It was the life skills like handling stress, making friendships, being responsible, managing your time and all of that that I still use today.”
“During my freshman year, the app ‘Face Swap’ was a really big thing,” Casbon said. “So I had our picture taken and of course we swapped faces. So every time we went to a banquet or similar thing he’d bring it up. He loved it. My senior year, I framed it and gave it to him. That’s his humor. He joked around more than you’d think.”
“He made everyone better,” Craig said.
Replacing a legend
“It’ll definitely be weird not seeing him around,” Pavlovich said.
“He’s a legend in his own way,” Angerman said.
“I heard an old coach once say that you know you care about your program when you leave and there’s still kids there who are going to compete at a high level,” Nellessen said. “It’s always those coaches you question who leave when the program has nothing left. That’s clearly not the case with Kevin. He’s leaving Chesterton on top, and I couldn’t be happier for him.”
“To this day and forever, whenever I see him I call him coach,” Hanas said. “Even if he’s not the coach at my school, he’ll forever be my coach.”
“I’m not sure he’ll ever really leave,” Casbon said. “He’ll find a way to be around the pool. I don’t think he knows anything else. But I’m so happy for him to be able to leave when he wanted to leave.”