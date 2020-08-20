Heels healed: Chesterton’s Ryan O’Dell overcomes growing pains, ready for breakout season

He received encouragement from his teammates through a tough sophomore season. They urged him to try his best and play together, which has extended into training for this season and has created chemistry.

“I think it made me realize how special and important my teammates are,” O’Dell said. “It definitely gave me a good idea of how we need to really stay connected as a team because when we’re together, we can play much, much better.”

Through two games this season, Chesterton has not conceded a goal. From his midfield position, O’Dell scored twice in a season-opening 13-0 win against Boone Grove. He feels healthy and the added physical strength gives Chesterton’s midfield an added boost.

“The growth spurt helps physically. He’s able to body up players and physically be able to go shoulder-to-shoulder and win balls a little easier that way,” Sabedra said.

“When he was younger he relied so much on speed of play, and that’s something he’s always had an advantage of with how clean his first and second touch are. Now that he’s older, he’s faster with it. Those are things it’s very difficult to teach when you have that type of speed of play. You add the physicality to it and it creates a more wholesome soccer player.”