Heels healed: Chesterton’s Ryan O’Dell overcomes growing pains, ready for breakout season

CHESTERTON — Ryan O’Dell’s game-changing speed that helped Chesterton flip the field during its 2018 state championship run came to a halt in a repeat bid.
Instead of improving and making a name for himself, O’Dell was pulled 20 minutes into games last season because of pain in his heels.
“It was pretty frustrating because I wanted to play and we had a really great team, but I didn’t think I could keep up with everybody. I almost felt like I brought them down sometimes because I just couldn’t run as fast as I usually can,” O’Dell said. “(My heels) just hurt all the time.”
His heel issues impacted him mentally, knowing that he couldn’t help out his teammates more due to the pain he was feeling.
“I think it took a shot to his confidence. I think he was looking to have a breakout year after the state championship,” Trojans coach Lucas Sabedra said. “I think he wanted to make a little more of a name for himself ... I think he was trying to transition to being one of our major role players on our team.”
O’Dell started the state championship game as a 5-foot-1, 105-pound freshman. The junior simply grew out of his pains, he said with a laugh, and at 5-8, 140 pounds looks ready to expand his role.
“I’m much faster and I definitely feel stronger on the ball. I don’t feel like I can just get thrown around anymore,” he said.
He received encouragement from his teammates through a tough sophomore season. They urged him to try his best and play together, which has extended into training for this season and has created chemistry.
“I think it made me realize how special and important my teammates are,” O’Dell said. “It definitely gave me a good idea of how we need to really stay connected as a team because when we’re together, we can play much, much better.”
Through two games this season, Chesterton has not conceded a goal. From his midfield position, O’Dell scored twice in a season-opening 13-0 win against Boone Grove. He feels healthy and the added physical strength gives Chesterton’s midfield an added boost.
“The growth spurt helps physically. He’s able to body up players and physically be able to go shoulder-to-shoulder and win balls a little easier that way,” Sabedra said.
“When he was younger he relied so much on speed of play, and that’s something he’s always had an advantage of with how clean his first and second touch are. Now that he’s older, he’s faster with it. Those are things it’s very difficult to teach when you have that type of speed of play. You add the physicality to it and it creates a more wholesome soccer player.”
With that, O’Dell hopes to find the back of the net more. He’s looking forward to using his speed and enjoying the game he loves.
“Last year, sometimes, it was hard to be happy while playing because I was always hurting,” he said. "This year, it’s a lot more fun because I’m not in pain during the games.”
Gallery: Class 3A boys soccer state final: Zionsville vs. Chesterton
