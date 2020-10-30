John Snyder fills in as Chesterton head coach as Trojans edge Penn

CHESTERTON — John Snyder walked off Chesterton’s football field still wet from a Gatorade shower and with his first sectional win as a high school head coach in 2,933 days.
Snyder, normally Chesterton’s offensive coordinator, led the Trojans to a 20-14 sectional win against Penn in place of usual head coach Mark Peterson, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Snyder was previously the head coach of the program for 12 years, most recently in 2012, before a stint on the Valparaiso University coaching staff took him away.
“It’s been a while since I’ve done this,” Snyder said, “but credit to the players.”
The win wasn’t without its dramatics.
Chesterton junior quarterback Chris Mullen rallied the Trojans late to give Snyder his first Chesterton sectional win as a head coach since beating Michigan City on Oct. 19, 2012.
Mullen found sophomore Ethan Wing open on a broken play with the game tied at 14 and just a little more than four minutes left to seal the win. After Mullen bought time scrambling around the pocket, he saw Wing breaking toward the end zone and connected with him for a 41-yard score. The Trojans (5-4) followed the score up with a defensive stop to earn a trip to the Sectional 2 championship against Elkhart (8-0) next week. Elkhart beat Portage 67-33 on Friday.
Mullen is no stranger to working with Snyder but said the win was for Peterson.
“We played so we could see him again,” Mullen said.
Peterson was at practice on Monday before leaving the team the reminder of the week. He met with his players virtually in the leadup to the game and spoke with the coaching staff on the phone throughout the contest offering his advice from afar.
Typically, Snyder offers Peterson play suggestions from the press box but that all changed without Peterson available. The two are close friends which made the circumstances surrounding Peterson’s absence tough.
“From a personal standpoint, it’s been really hard not having him here, not having him involved,” Snyder said. “… He’s not here physically but was here the whole time.”
Chesterton junior running back Ethan Pickering described the entire situation around Peterson having to leave the team difficult to work with but added that the team had full faith in Snyder. While Peterson’s absence could have been reason for the Trojans to collapse on themselves, instead they rallied.
“A lot could have gone wrong but instead we come out of here with a true team win,” Pickering said.