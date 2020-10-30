John Snyder fills in as Chesterton head coach as Trojans edge Penn

Mullen is no stranger to working with Snyder but said the win was for Peterson.

“We played so we could see him again,” Mullen said.

Peterson was at practice on Monday before leaving the team the reminder of the week. He met with his players virtually in the leadup to the game and spoke with the coaching staff on the phone throughout the contest offering his advice from afar.

Typically, Snyder offers Peterson play suggestions from the press box but that all changed without Peterson available. The two are close friends which made the circumstances surrounding Peterson’s absence tough.

“From a personal standpoint, it’s been really hard not having him here, not having him involved,” Snyder said. “… He’s not here physically but was here the whole time.”

Chesterton junior running back Ethan Pickering described the entire situation around Peterson having to leave the team difficult to work with but added that the team had full faith in Snyder. While Peterson’s absence could have been reason for the Trojans to collapse on themselves, instead they rallied.

“A lot could have gone wrong but instead we come out of here with a true team win,” Pickering said.