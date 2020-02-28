LC's Bugg stays positive despite ankle injuries

Maddie Bugg wears a smile on her face every time she walks into the gym.
It doesn’t matter if the Lake Central junior is dealing with stress in the classroom or pressure in gymnastics, her energy is unrelenting and contagious.
Bugg has needed to rely on her positive disposition at certain times this year as she has been battling a pair of ankle injuries that have thrown some obstacles in her path. Bugg has taken the injuries in stride, as evidenced by her runner-up finish in the vault at last weekend’s Duneland Athletic Conference Meet, in addition to her fifth-place finish on floor.
Bugg is hoping to carry the positive momentum forward as Lake Central prepares for Saturday’s Chesterton Sectional.
“As a team, we do very good with positive momentum,” Bugg said. “We never try to be negative because that doesn’t help anything. It brings out the worst in us.”
The Indians have been doing wonders with their positive mindset and Bugg has been at the forefront. Lake Central is ranked second in the state behind Chesterton. The Indians scored a team-best 113.8 points in the final competition of the season against Hobart earlier this week.
“Maddie has a personality that doesn’t quit and she drives us,” Lake Central coach Karen Barcelli said. “She is the heart of this team. You always want that kid who is going to bring everyone together and cheer everyone on. Maddie has been that for us.”
The ankle injuries have limited Bugg throughout the year, but with the postseason here, the junior is going with mind over matter. Bugg ranks 11th in the state in the vault and is tied for 18th on floor going into sectionals.
“Vault is definitely my strongest event, and it’s just something that I love to do every time,” Bugg said. “I’ve been battling injuries this year, but even though I have pain, I’ll worry about it later. I want to help my team get out of sectionals. I don’t think about any pain.”
Lake Central took second in sectionals last year and then took third at the state meet behind a strong attack featuring Bugg and Cloe Amanatidis. It was the first season of varsity competition for both gymnasts last year and Bugg expects the experience will only help push the Indians this year.
“We learned that nothing is going to go the way you want it in the postseason,” Bugg said. “There’s going to be falls. There’s going to be injuries. There’s going to be lots of mistakes. You just have to stay positive and keep your confidence up. There’s a lot of hype and it can be stressful, but we always pull each other through.”
Region dominates the state
Northwest Indiana is home to five of the top eight scoring teams in the state according to InGymnastics.com. Chesterton, Lake Central and Valparaiso have delivered the three highest scores of the season while Crown Point and Portage are sixth and eighth respectively.
Gymnasts from the Region have also scored the highest in all five individual events this season. South Central sophomore Makenna King delivered the only perfect 10 on the vault this season and she’s tied for the state lead on floor with Homestead’s Gina Zirille at 9.825. Chesterton’s Sophia Hunzelman leads the beam with a 9.825, while teammate Mia Pak leads on bars with 9.950 and in all-around with 38.625.