LC's Bugg stays positive despite ankle injuries

The ankle injuries have limited Bugg throughout the year, but with the postseason here, the junior is going with mind over matter. Bugg ranks 11th in the state in the vault and is tied for 18th on floor going into sectionals.

“Vault is definitely my strongest event, and it’s just something that I love to do every time,” Bugg said. “I’ve been battling injuries this year, but even though I have pain, I’ll worry about it later. I want to help my team get out of sectionals. I don’t think about any pain.”

Lake Central took second in sectionals last year and then took third at the state meet behind a strong attack featuring Bugg and Cloe Amanatidis. It was the first season of varsity competition for both gymnasts last year and Bugg expects the experience will only help push the Indians this year.

“We learned that nothing is going to go the way you want it in the postseason,” Bugg said. “There’s going to be falls. There’s going to be injuries. There’s going to be lots of mistakes. You just have to stay positive and keep your confidence up. There’s a lot of hype and it can be stressful, but we always pull each other through.”

