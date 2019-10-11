CHESTERTON — Chris Mullen released the ball and pumped his fist, aware he had just thrown a long touchdown to take the lead right when Ben Slatcoff caught the ball.
That sums up the first half for Times No. 3 Chesterton's sophomore quarterback.
Mullen went 13-23 for 210 yards and four touchdowns as the Trojans took a 27-7 lead over No. 4 Crown Point.
Crown Point struck first on Matthew Walters' one-yard touchdown run, but Mullen responded with a perfect over-the-shoulder throw to Jake Warren for a 25-yard touchdown on fourth and 20. The 85-yard pitch and catch with Slatcoff put Chesterton up 14-7.
Mullen hit Warren with a fade for a one-yard touchdown to extend the lead. Bryce Pickering caught a short pass from Mullen and weaved his way into the end zone from 21 yards out to make it a three-score game.
Chesterton will receive the second-half kickoff.