Record-breaking effort: Chesterton dominates en route to second state title in three years

FISHERS — Chesterton entered Saturday’s Class 3A state final at Fishers High School looking to make history. With a victory against Castle, the Trojans would claim their second state title in three seasons.
Not only did they deliver — they dominated.
Chesterton cruised to a 7-1 win to cap off a campaign that didn’t even seem possible at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Six of the Trojans' goals came in the first half, which is the most by one team in any half of a boys soccer state championship in IHSAA history.
The program's seven goals overall also set a new record for the most goals ever by one team in an IHSAA boys soccer final. North Central (Indianapolis) held the previous record, defeating Fort Wayne Canterbury 6-1 in 1996, before class divisions were implemented.
“I can’t explain it,” senior Zack Bowser said. “No one was expecting this. Everyone came out with energy, and we all wanted it just as bad. That’s the reason we won.”
Bowser recorded a hat trick and one assist to wrap up a remarkable senior season and high school career at Chesterton. His most impressive goal was actually the first one of the game, when he weaved through several Knights defenders to score on a right-footed shot in the ninth minute.
According to the IHSAA, Bowser is the first player to score three goals in a Class 3A boys soccer state championship. The star striker ended his final prep campaign with a program-record 40 goals and 11 assists.
“The goals just came in one by one,” Bowser said. “I looked up at the board, and (at one point) it was 7-0.”
Bowser added that the Trojans’ senior class “basically created a dynasty,” and midfielder Ryan O’Dell said he will try to keep it going. The standout junior had a big day as well, scoring two goals in the first half, highlighted by a left-footed shot in the 23rd minute from roughly 30 yards out that went directly into the top left corner of the net.
Once Chesterton was presented with the state title trophy, O’Dell and his teammates all jumped around in jubilation after reaching the pinnacle of their season.
“We gotta get back,” O’Dell said, already looking ahead. “I want to go three for four (on state titles) in my high school career. That’s the plan.”
Support Local Journalism
O’Dell also assisted sophomore striker Josh Wadowski on a goal in the 10th minute.
Last week, Wadowski was taken to Memorial Hospital of South Bend and had to undergo x-rays after being knocked out of the Trojans’ semistate game. The sophomore listened to the radio as his squad clawed its way back from a late deficit, and he returned to the contest to watch his teammates pull out a dramatic win in a sudden death penalty kick shootout.
On Saturday, he was no longer an injured spectator.
Instead, Wadowski was one of several catalysts for Chesterton. His 10th goal of the year gave the Trojans an early 2-0 lead that eventually ballooned into a rout. The sophomore thanked his senior peers for making him feel comfortable on the state’s biggest stage, and he also praised O’Dell for putting him in position to score.
“We played amazing soccer, beautiful soccer. We couldn’t ask for more,” Wadowski said. “When I saw (my goal) go in, I went straight to Ryan O’Dell and gave him a big ole hug. He’s set me up for more than half my goals.”
Senior midfielder Nick Biel also scored a goal for Chesterton (21-2-0) in the 33rd minute. After the game, he was presented with the C. Eugene Cato Mental Attitude Award. In order to receive this annual honor, which is given to a senior in each of the three boys soccer state finals, that player has to be nominated by his principal and coach and “must excel in mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability in soccer,” according to the IHSAA’s website.
The award also comes with a $1,000 check for Chesterton High School.
“We love the game of soccer, but at the end of the day, it's just a sport. We have to go home and live the rest our lives," Biel said. "I can leave whatever I’ve done on the field, but this (pointing to his plaque) is the type of stuff that stays with you your whole life.”
Castle (17-3-1) got on the board due to an own goal by the Trojans in the 77th minute, setting a new record for the most combined goals in an IHSAA boys soccer state championship, but Chesterton coach Lucas Sabedra couldn’t care less. He said he was extremely proud of the way his team performed, registering the largest margin of victory ever in an IHSAA boys soccer state final, and he was even more thrilled that all of his athletes had the chance to play in the last match of an unprecedented season.
“That’s actually a really special moment,” Sabedra said. “Being able to get all of the guys out there to experience (a state championship), some of them were still nervous because it's such a big game. But I’m just happy that everyone was able to go out there and experience an amazing thing.”
Gallery: Class 3A boys soccer final
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Gallery
In this Series
Banner day: Two state champions, a state berth and second-place finish
-
Updated
Record-breaking effort: Chesterton dominates en route to second state title in three years
-
Updated
Lowell’s Karina James brings home state title
-
Updated
Highland’s Lucas Guerra repeats his second-place finish at state
- 5 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!