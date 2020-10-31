Record-breaking effort: Chesterton dominates en route to second state title in three years

On Saturday, he was no longer an injured spectator.

Instead, Wadowski was one of several catalysts for Chesterton. His 10th goal of the year gave the Trojans an early 2-0 lead that eventually ballooned into a rout. The sophomore thanked his senior peers for making him feel comfortable on the state’s biggest stage, and he also praised O’Dell for putting him in position to score.

“We played amazing soccer, beautiful soccer. We couldn’t ask for more,” Wadowski said. “When I saw (my goal) go in, I went straight to Ryan O’Dell and gave him a big ole hug. He’s set me up for more than half my goals.”

Senior midfielder Nick Biel also scored a goal for Chesterton (21-2-0) in the 33rd minute. After the game, he was presented with the C. Eugene Cato Mental Attitude Award. In order to receive this annual honor, which is given to a senior in each of the three boys soccer state finals, that player has to be nominated by his principal and coach and “must excel in mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability in soccer,” according to the IHSAA’s website.

The award also comes with a $1,000 check for Chesterton High School.