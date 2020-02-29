Seahorses have a banner day with runner-up finish

INDIANAPOLIS – Grant Afman knows that records are meant to be broken, so he wanted to make sure he and his Munster senior teammates did something a little more permanent to leave their lasting mark on the program.
The Seahorses did just that, earning their first runner-up finish in 10 years in the state finals at the IU Natatorium on Saturday afternoon. Afman, along with seniors Holden Raffin and Kyle Adams, as well as a handful of underclassmen, scored points all across the board to finish with 183 points, 20 more than third-place Chesterton.
Carmel won the event with 331 points, setting numerous state records along the way.
“When we were getting ready to leave on Thursday, one of our assistant coaches pointed up to the record board,” Afman said. “He said all those records will be replaced one day, but then he pointed to the banners and he told us those are never coming down.”
Adams shook off the frustration of coming 0.13 seconds short of defending his state title in the 100-yard breaststroke. The Iowa recruit acknowledged how difficult it was going to be to move on from a group as tight-knit as the Munster seniors have been throughout their careers.
“After four years, it gets you a little choked up,” Adams said. “We’re leaving this as we wanted to be. We’ve walked in under those banners every day for four years and now we get to put one up there, and we did it together.”
Raffin stressed the team concept as he tried to summarize his career with the Seahorses. Long after Carmel’s entire program jumped in the pool to celebrate its sixth consecutive title, Munster’s swimmers, coaches and family members lingered on the deck, not wanting to say farewell.
“We truly are a band of brothers,” Raffin said. “I got super emotional when I finished the last relay. I looked at some of my teammates crying and then I started crying. When you put in all the work that we’ve done, every day for as long as we have, you become part of a family together.”
Raffin will continue his swim career at USC next season while Afman and Adams will be at Air Force and Iowa respectively.
“Yes, we are all going to be continuing to swim next year, but this was the end of an era,” Raffin said.
Raffin took fourth place in the 200 individual medley (1:48.09) and the 100 backstroke (48.72) while Afman took third place in the 100 butterfly (48.77) and ninth in the 200 free (1:41.07). The three seniors combined with junior Fenry Zhou to take second place in the 200 medley relay (1:28.96), while Raffin and Afman helped lead the 400 free relay to a fourth-place finish in the final race of their high school careers.
“They left me speechless,” Munster coach Tina Schmidt-McNulty said. “It’s a bittersweet ending. They did everything that they needed to do.”
Schwartz goes out in style
Jack Schwartz stepped on the board for the final dive of Saturday’s state finals and the Valparaiso senior was nearly overcome with emotion.
Schwartz executed the same closing dive he’s been using for the last two years and when he hit the water, his diving career officially came to a close. Schwartz went out in style, finishing in second place with 485.30 points, coming in behind Delta’s Samuel Bennett (500.10).
“I never expected to finish this high,” Schwartz said. “This is just crazy. I was hoping for something in the top five. That would’ve been amazing. This is just something else.”
Schwartz is looking forward to attending Purdue as a regular student this fall. He’s walking away from diving without any regrets and with a lifetime of memories and lessons learned.
“When I went out there for my final dive, it just hit me that this was the last time I’d ever be doing this,” Schwartz said. “It was amazing to end like this. When I started out, there were some dives that I was so scared to even try that I didn’t do them. Diving taught me that you should never let the fear of something get in your way.”