Seahorses have a banner day with runner-up finish

INDIANAPOLIS – Grant Afman knows that records are meant to be broken, so he wanted to make sure he and his Munster senior teammates did something a little more permanent to leave their lasting mark on the program.

The Seahorses did just that, earning their first runner-up finish in 10 years in the state finals at the IU Natatorium on Saturday afternoon. Afman, along with seniors Holden Raffin and Kyle Adams, as well as a handful of underclassmen, scored points all across the board to finish with 183 points, 20 more than third-place Chesterton.

Carmel won the event with 331 points, setting numerous state records along the way.

“When we were getting ready to leave on Thursday, one of our assistant coaches pointed up to the record board,” Afman said. “He said all those records will be replaced one day, but then he pointed to the banners and he told us those are never coming down.”

Adams shook off the frustration of coming 0.13 seconds short of defending his state title in the 100-yard breaststroke. The Iowa recruit acknowledged how difficult it was going to be to move on from a group as tight-knit as the Munster seniors have been throughout their careers.