Sophie Hunzelman aiming to lead Chesterton to third straight title

Sophie Hunzelman won’t have her parents in the stands when she competes in the final gymnastics event of her high school career.

That doesn’t mean the Chesterton senior will be without family when the Trojans look to win their third consecutive state title at the IHSAA Girls Gymnastics Finals Saturday in Muncie.

“We are all family with each other,” Hunzelman said. “We pick each other up and we support each other at every meet and at every practice.”

The IHSAA closed Saturday’s state meet to just participants, coaches and judges with no spectators, including family members, allowed in Worthen Arena at Ball State.

“I feel bad for the rest of my teammates and all the other seniors competing who won’t get to have their parents there,” Hunzelman said. “We have a senior on our team and it’s her first time competing at state and her parents can’t be there. We’ll be there for each other.”

Despite all the chaos happening in the outside world, there is still a gymnastics meet scheduled and the Trojans are focused on bringing home a third consecutive state title. Hunzelman was limited by an injury last season that kept her from competing in the all-around competition, but the senior is healthy this season and ready to compete.

