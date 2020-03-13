Sophie Hunzelman aiming to lead Chesterton to third straight title

Sophie Hunzelman won’t have her parents in the stands when she competes in the final gymnastics event of her high school career.
That doesn’t mean the Chesterton senior will be without family when the Trojans look to win their third consecutive state title at the IHSAA Girls Gymnastics Finals Saturday in Muncie.
“We are all family with each other,” Hunzelman said. “We pick each other up and we support each other at every meet and at every practice.”
The IHSAA closed Saturday’s state meet to just participants, coaches and judges with no spectators, including family members, allowed in Worthen Arena at Ball State.
“I feel bad for the rest of my teammates and all the other seniors competing who won’t get to have their parents there,” Hunzelman said. “We have a senior on our team and it’s her first time competing at state and her parents can’t be there. We’ll be there for each other.”
Despite all the chaos happening in the outside world, there is still a gymnastics meet scheduled and the Trojans are focused on bringing home a third consecutive state title. Hunzelman was limited by an injury last season that kept her from competing in the all-around competition, but the senior is healthy this season and ready to compete.
Hunzelman took first on the bars (9.750, second on floor (9.800) and third on the beam (9.700) in last weekend’s Portage regional. She finished in a tie for third in the all-around (38.475) with Lake Central sophomore Cloe Amanatidis.
“I’m really looking forward to trying to bring home that third straight title, which is something that has never been done at Chesterton before,” Hunzelman said. “I’m most excited for the beam. Meets are won and lost on the beam.”
Chesterton coach Dawn Matthys knows that regardless of the outside distractions, Hunzelman will stay the course this weekend and keep her teammates grounded as well. It’s the kind of senior leadership that Matthys has seen from Hunzelman throughout the season.
“Sofie has bonded really tightly with her team this year and nothing seems to rattle her in a meet situation,” Matthys said. “She is very confident and I appreciate how she has handled every situation. She is never one to get rattled. She’s a senior.”
While Hunzelman might be staying focused, Matthys admits the week leading up to the state meet has been a little trying despite attempting to keep things business as usual. The ever-changing nature of the unprecedented response to COVID-19 has left the state gymnastics meet as perhaps the last athletic competition of the year as the boys basketball tournament has been postponed indefinitely.
“My phone has been blowing up since 7 this morning,” Matthys said on Thursday afternoon. “These are uncharted waters. At this moment, my heart goes out to the senior families, not just at Chesterton, but at all the other schools. This could be their daughters’ last gymnastics meet and my heart goes out to them. As a mom myself, I’d be crushed not to be there.”