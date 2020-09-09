Sophomore reserve's penalty kick lifts Chesterton past Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Matt Marmolejo didn’t even expect to play Wednesday but the Chesterton sophomore ended up being the hero, burying the decisive penalty kick to give the Times No. 1 Trojans a win over No. 2 Crown Point.
“I was scared the entire time. I had butterflies in my stomach,” Marmolejo said. “I hit it and I saw him going left, so I changed my run-up and just went down the middle.”
His shot bounced off the crossbar, off the turf and barely inched into the net at the top of the goal. The Trojans prevailed 5-3 on penalty kicks after the teams played to a 1-1 draw.
“It was a rush for sure,” Mamolejo said.
He was only in the game after Kaden Donnella left in the first half with an apparent head injury.
“I didn’t know which way (Marmolejo) was going to go. That’s not the way he goes in practice,” Trojans coach Lucas Sabedra said. “When I saw it hit the crossbar, (my heart) skipped a step.”
The win puts the Trojans in the driver's seat in the Duneland Athletic Conference as the only remaining undefeated team.
“That was just such a great game. That could’ve been a state championship game right there,” Sabedra said. “Every time we play these guys you just don’t know what’s going to happen.”
The Trojans are ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll. Crown Point is No. 9.
Omar Garcia put the Bulldogs (4-1-1, 3-1) in front early with a goal in the 10th minute. He slid to get a foot on Tyler Hudak’s pass inside the box.
It was only the second goal the Trojans have given up on the season.
“That was a phenomenal goal. What an effort, from getting the slide to hitting that far post. That’s insane,” Sabedra said. “That was a wake-up.”
Chesterton (7-0, 3-0) got on the board with a Josh Wadowski goal in the 45th minute. The sophomore got a foot on a ball bouncing around inside the box and pushed it into the right side of the net.
Crown Point had chances. About 10 minutes after Wadowski’s goal, Gavin Stagg put a ball off the post. A few others sailed wide or over the crossbar.
“They were going at us in the first half. That was a great game,” Sabedra said.
