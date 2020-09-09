Sophomore reserve's penalty kick lifts Chesterton past Crown Point

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Matt Marmolejo didn’t even expect to play Wednesday but the Chesterton sophomore ended up being the hero, burying the decisive penalty kick to give the Times No. 1 Trojans a win over No. 2 Crown Point.

“I was scared the entire time. I had butterflies in my stomach,” Marmolejo said. “I hit it and I saw him going left, so I changed my run-up and just went down the middle.”

His shot bounced off the crossbar, off the turf and barely inched into the net at the top of the goal. The Trojans prevailed 5-3 on penalty kicks after the teams played to a 1-1 draw.

“It was a rush for sure,” Mamolejo said.

He was only in the game after Kaden Donnella left in the first half with an apparent head injury.

“I didn’t know which way (Marmolejo) was going to go. That’s not the way he goes in practice,” Trojans coach Lucas Sabedra said. “When I saw it hit the crossbar, (my heart) skipped a step.”

The win puts the Trojans in the driver's seat in the Duneland Athletic Conference as the only remaining undefeated team.