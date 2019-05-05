Prep sports
2 Trojans named best in state: Chesterton senior Jack Eaton was named the boys soccer player of the year and fellow Trojans standout Sophia Hunzelman was named gymnast of the year at the IndyStar Sports Awards on Sunday in Indianapolis.
Eaton led Chesterton to the Class 3A state title in the fall. The Trojans didn't lose a game, finishing 21-0-2. The midfielder scored seven goals and added an assist.
"This award means so much to me," Eaton said via text. "To be named the best player in the state is amazing. I couldn't have done this without my teammates, and all the hard work that they put in. The way they pushed me every day to be my best is unmatched."
Eaton, who has committed to Valparaiso University, also credited his coaches for pushing him.
Eaton previously was named a Fall All-American by the United Soccer Coaches organization and he earned the Player of the Year honor from the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.
Hunzelman, a junior, won the state title on the beam (9.725) and was part of a three-way tie for first on bars (9.600). She also helped the Trojans win a second straight team title.
Hunzelman has won six individual state titles in her career, which is tied for fourth-most all-time.
Prep baseball
Sectional pairings revealed: The state's high school baseball teams learned their sectional match-ups Sunday when the IHSAA announced the state tournament parings.
Crown Point, which is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association, will play host to Chesterton in its sectional opener.
Andrean, the top-ranked team in Class 3A and the defending state champion, opens against Hanover Central in the Kankakee Valley Sectional.
Boone Grove, the defending Class 2A state champion, opens with North Judson‐San Pierre at Rensselaer.
The full list of sectional games involving Northwest Indiana teams can be found here.
College baseball
VU falls: Bradley defeated Valparaiso 13-2 in seven innings Sunday in Peoria, Illinois, to take two out of three in the Missouri Valley Conference series.
Brent Jones' two-run double accounted for all of the Crusaders' offense.
Valparaiso (10-31, 3-12) plays Wednesday at Michigan State.
PNW wins: The Purdue Northwest baseball team defeated No. 20 Ashland 7-3 Sunday in Hammond in the regular-season finale; however, the Eagles won the series 3-1.
Hobart graduate Alex Batistatos recorded the win for the Pride by going 7.1 innings and allowing three runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks. He struck out nine.
The Pride (21-25, 16-12) earned the No. 5 seed for the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament and play No. 2 Wayne State on Thursday in Traverse City, Michigan.
Pro golf
Homa comes full circle and wins Wells Fargo Championship: Two years after Max Homa played only one Sunday in an entire PGA Tour season, he showed his mettle at Quail Hollow by closing with a 4-under 67 to pull away from the field and win the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Homa began the back nine with two birdies to build a four-shot lead and didn't make any mistakes until it only affected the final margin.
Joel Dahmen saved par with a tough chip over the creek for a 70 and finished three shots behind.
Homa, who won the NCAA title at Cal in 2013, won for the first time in his 68th start as a pro. The victory gets him into the PGA Championship in two weeks at Bethpage Black and the Masters next April.