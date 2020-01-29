SWIM NOTES: Piunti continuing to reach goals at Chesterton

Lucas Piunti began his swimming career with a singular goal in mind. The Chesterton junior wanted to become a good enough swimmer that he could make it to a college roster.
Piunti never lost sight of that goal over the first two years with the Trojans, but he also began to set new goals along the way. Winning a sectional title, winning a state title, qualifying for the Olympic Trials. It seems that every time Piunti jumps in the pool, he’s pushing himself toward another accomplishment.
The junior still has work to do on some of his goals, but he accomplished his first big milestone in October when he verbally committed to Indiana. Piunti will swim for the Hoosiers beginning in the fall of 2021.
“I wanted to get this out of the way before the season started,” Piunti said. “I saw some guys were making their decision later, but I knew where I wanted to go and I wanted to take this year to focus on improving so I’ll be ready to go when I get down there. IU is a place that I was able to see myself.”
Piunti chose Indiana over offers from the University of Southern California and Auburn. One of the reasons he chose the Hoosiers was for the chance to compete for a national championship, something he expects he’ll be doing in Bloomington.
“My goals right now are about getting the fastest times,” Piunti said. “Everyone that chooses Indiana goes there with the idea of winning team championships.”
Piunti has a lot of work to put in before he travels to Indiana, and he has a few more goals to accomplish. Piunti won a sectional title in the 200 individual medley last year and then took fourth place (1:49.69) at the IHSAA state finals. He also added a sixth-place finish in the 100 backstroke (50.10). Chesterton’s new coach, Mat Pavlovich, admired Piunti from afar last season while coaching Munster and he relished the chance to get to work with the junior this season.
“Lucas has been such a joy to work with,” Pavlovich said. “He’s a big part of what we’re doing here. He’s the kind of guy that really comes on stronger at the end of the year. It’s been exciting to coach him this season.”
Piunti arrived at Chesterton excited to swim for legendary coach Kevin Kinel. Two years in, Kinel retired and Piunti was unclear of what to expect with Pavlovich. He continued working throughout the summer, notching a 12th place finish in the 400 IM at the Junior National Championships in August. His time of 4:28.17 earned Piunti a spot on the USA Swimming World 100 list. By the time he returned to Chesterton in the fall, it was time to learn under a new coach.
“I swam with Kinel for four years and knew what to expect, but then we got Coach Pavlovich,” Piunti said. “Every day has been different and you don’t know what to expect at practice. I love it. I’ve always got to be ready because you don’t know what he’s going to throw at you.”
Piunti is aiming for a good finish to his junior year and then will shift his focus toward qualifying for the Olympic Trials this summer. Thinking of competing at the highest levels of the sport still gives Piunti some pause, but then he goes back to the drawing board and writes down another goal.
“I step back a lot,” Piunti said. “There are days when I think that swimming might be getting really hard, but that’s when I need to step back and appreciate everything that is around me. It’s been great so far.”
Region Battle
The Chesterton swim program has a big couple weeks upcoming with the Duneland Athletic Conference boys meet on Saturday and then the girls sectional meet next week. Before than however is a boys/girls dual meet at Munster on Thursday. It is the biggest dual meet of the season for two programs that are expected to make noise in the postseason.
“I’ve got a lot of good friends on Munster, but the theme with them this week is ‘No Mercy,’” Piunti said. “They know that we’ll be coming for them.”
Piunti wore a wide smile when talking about his friendship with Munster star Holden Raffin. Piunti was close to joining Raffin in committing to USC before he ultimately decided on Indiana. Throwing another wrinkle into the meet is that Pavlovich is now coaching at Chesterton after spending the last 11 years at Munster.
He wasn’t taking the bait in adding any personal fuel to the proceedings this Thursday.
“We know that Munster has a great team and then we’ve got DAC for the boys this weekend,” Pavlovich said. “It’s a big week for us.”