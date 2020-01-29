SWIM NOTES: Piunti continuing to reach goals at Chesterton

Lucas Piunti began his swimming career with a singular goal in mind. The Chesterton junior wanted to become a good enough swimmer that he could make it to a college roster.

Piunti never lost sight of that goal over the first two years with the Trojans, but he also began to set new goals along the way. Winning a sectional title, winning a state title, qualifying for the Olympic Trials. It seems that every time Piunti jumps in the pool, he’s pushing himself toward another accomplishment.

The junior still has work to do on some of his goals, but he accomplished his first big milestone in October when he verbally committed to Indiana. Piunti will swim for the Hoosiers beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I wanted to get this out of the way before the season started,” Piunti said. “I saw some guys were making their decision later, but I knew where I wanted to go and I wanted to take this year to focus on improving so I’ll be ready to go when I get down there. IU is a place that I was able to see myself.”

Piunti chose Indiana over offers from the University of Southern California and Auburn. One of the reasons he chose the Hoosiers was for the chance to compete for a national championship, something he expects he’ll be doing in Bloomington.