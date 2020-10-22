Unsung senior heroes lead Chesterton's back line

CHESTERTON — Matt Lane and Kevin McCoy aren’t the kind of players who usually grab headlines.
Sports cliches are thrown around for players like the Chesterton seniors, a couple of “glue guys” with “grit.” They keep their heads down and do what’s necessary for a program to win at the levels to which the Trojans have grown accustomed.
“They’re two guys who haven’t necessarily been in the spotlight. We’re a big goal-scoring team. We’ve got Zack (Bowser) and Nick (Biel) and Charlie (Eaton) who’ve been a big part of this team for the past three or four years,” coach Lucas Sabedra said. “Those two guys have just been doing their role but this year they’ve really been stepping up for us.”
Lane plays right back. Sabedra said he’s one of the most athletic players on the roster. Chesterton uses him to man mark opponents and takes advantage of his tall frame on set pieces.
McCoy is a center back who came out of his shell this season to become more of a vocal leader.
Sabedra used that word, “leader,” to describe both Lane and McCoy.
“Even though I’m not a captain on this team, I always push to be a leader on the field,” Lane said. “That just means helping people who are going to fill my shoes next year be the best they can be.”
McCoy said he learned leadership from the Trojans who came before him. It’s as simple as being at every practice on time, working hard and remembering to have fun and stay positive.
“A lot of times you’ll see somebody’s head drop after they make a bad play. We’ve all been there,” McCoy said. “It’s all about just keeping everybody going and in tune.”
The book on the Trojans is that they’re an offensive team. The reputation isn’t undeserved — Chesterton averages 4.6 goals per game.
But the defense, where McCoy and Lane roam, has posted 12 clean sheets. It’s allowing just over half a goal per match (15 total through 21 matches).
“People think that our defense is a weakness sometimes but we just played our regional and didn’t give up one goal in two games,” Sabedra said.
Postseason success isn’t new in Chesterton. Recent history includes a 2018 state championship. McCoy and Lane both played with that group. Lane said this year’s team may not look as good on paper but is capable of reaching the same heights.
“We’re more of an attacking, midfield type of team whereas in 2018 we relied more on our back line to make things happen,” McCoy said. “We still get goals from unexpected places like Liam (Grimes) against Munster (in the regional championship). Our midfield is probably stronger than 2018 and our attack is as good, if not better.”
The Trojans will meet Fishers in the semistate Saturday at South Bend St. Joseph. The Tigers are fast and physical and play a style that Sabedra said has given his team trouble.
“We’re just as confident, if not more confident than two years ago,” Lane said. “We know our ability on the field. We know our game and if we do that I don’t think anyone can stop us.”
Gallery: 3A regional final: Munster vs. Chesterton
Gallery: 3A regional semifinal: Chesterton vs. Plymouth
