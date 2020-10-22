Unsung senior heroes lead Chesterton's back line

McCoy said he learned leadership from the Trojans who came before him. It’s as simple as being at every practice on time, working hard and remembering to have fun and stay positive.

“A lot of times you’ll see somebody’s head drop after they make a bad play. We’ve all been there,” McCoy said. “It’s all about just keeping everybody going and in tune.”

The book on the Trojans is that they’re an offensive team. The reputation isn’t undeserved — Chesterton averages 4.6 goals per game.

But the defense, where McCoy and Lane roam, has posted 12 clean sheets. It’s allowing just over half a goal per match (15 total through 21 matches).

“People think that our defense is a weakness sometimes but we just played our regional and didn’t give up one goal in two games,” Sabedra said.

Postseason success isn’t new in Chesterton. Recent history includes a 2018 state championship. McCoy and Lane both played with that group. Lane said this year’s team may not look as good on paper but is capable of reaching the same heights.