'Win it for Josh': Chesterton completes improbable comeback, clinches third semistate win in five years against Fishers

“The numbness wouldn’t go away and I couldn’t move my toes for like five minutes,” Wadowski said after the game. “I feel better. My back is a little sore, but I’ll be back out there.”

When wheeled off on the stretcher, Wadowski received an ovation from both fan bases and responded by throwing his clenched left fist in the air.

Not knowing how things would turn out for his friend, Grimes turned it into motivational fuel.

“Liam Grimes played the best game I’ve seen him play,” Chesterton coach Lucas Sabedra said. “He did everything we needed him to do. He did all the right things.”

In praising Grimes’ quick feet and soccer mind, Sabedra failed to mention the skill that perhaps was the most pivotal in the victory: Grimes’ acting ability.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Grimes proactively drew a penalty kick with eight seconds remaining, and Zack Bowser made the kick for his 37th goal, sending it into overtime.