'Win it for Josh': Chesterton completes improbable comeback, clinches third semistate win in five years against Fishers

SOUTH BEND — The silent talks athletes have with themselves when the scoreboard looks bleak sometimes actually work.
Chesterton junior Liam Grimes, the most dramatic contributor in the Trojans’ stunning comeback that enabled them to stay alive in their quest to win a second Class 3A state soccer title in three years, shared his self-aimed pep talk as teammates gathered their belongings to head for the bus.
Chesterton had just overcome a two-goal deficit in the final 6:21 of regulation, which ended in a 3-3 tie with Fishers, a match Chesteron won, 6-5 on penalty kicks to advance to the title game against Castle (17-2-1), when Grimes shared his inner voices.
“I started feeling upset, disappointed (when down two goals) and then I was like, ‘No, I can’t do that. I’m going to do this for Josh.’ I’ve known Josh my whole life and I told myself we’re going to win this game for Josh,” Grimes said.
Josh is fellow Chesterton junior Josh Wadowski, whose first-half back injury resulted an interruption in play for nearly 20 minutes. Wadowski was taken off Father Bly Field on the campus of St. Joseph High School on a stretcher and transported to the hospital in a South Bend Fire Department ambulance for X-rays. Wearing his varsity letter jacket, Wadowski sprinted back onto the field in the middle of the shootout.
“The numbness wouldn’t go away and I couldn’t move my toes for like five minutes,” Wadowski said after the game. “I feel better. My back is a little sore, but I’ll be back out there.”
When wheeled off on the stretcher, Wadowski received an ovation from both fan bases and responded by throwing his clenched left fist in the air.
Not knowing how things would turn out for his friend, Grimes turned it into motivational fuel.
“Liam Grimes played the best game I’ve seen him play,” Chesterton coach Lucas Sabedra said. “He did everything we needed him to do. He did all the right things.”
In praising Grimes’ quick feet and soccer mind, Sabedra failed to mention the skill that perhaps was the most pivotal in the victory: Grimes’ acting ability.
Grimes proactively drew a penalty kick with eight seconds remaining, and Zack Bowser made the kick for his 37th goal, sending it into overtime.
“I saw the ball pop out and in my mind I said: ‘I’m going to go over, hope that someone comes near me and I’m going to fall over and flop,’ ” Grimes said. “I mean, I did flop. I was lucky because it looked like a foul and I screamed hard. I think it was a foul because the kid did come in hard, but if he just stood me up, it probably wouldn’t have been foul. But he did come in hard.”
And Grimes sold it hard.
After a pair of scoreless seven-minute periods, Trojans senior goalie Charlie Eaton was the star of the shootout for the second time this postseason. In a sectional matchup vs. Crown Point, Eaton followed a successful penalty kick with a save to enable the Trojans to advance. This time, the order was different, but the impact was the same.
All five players from each side made their penalty kicks, sending it into sudden death. On the first Fishers sudden-death kick, Eaton went horizontal to his right and redirected the ball with his hands for the save and then froze the goalie with a hesitation move for the winner.
Chesterton (20-2-0) never led until winning the game.
After Fishers took a 1-0 lead into intermission, Grimes scored first for the Trojans to tie it, 1-1, with 16:02 remaining, rushing the net to score on a close rebound shot.
Fishers (12-7-1) regained a one-goal lead with 14:26 left and pushed it to 3-1 with 12:22 remaining.
Assisted by Ryan O’Dell, David Jugovic scored on a header goal with 6:21 left to trim the Trojans’ deficit to 3-2, setting the stage for Grimes and Bowser to put the finishing touches on a remarkable regulation comeback.
Eaton, the goalkeeper for the state champs two years ago, channeled Yogi Berra in the wake of the dramatic triumph: “Deja vu all over again. Heading back to Indy. To be able to get back down there is a dream come true."
