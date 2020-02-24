WRESTLING NOTES: Bates rallies in semis to win first state title

Winning a state title feels about what most people would expect it to feel like, according to Chesterton junior Evan Bates.

“Everyone’s going to tell you it feels pretty amazing,” Bates said. “It’s everything I’ve dreamt of, my goal since I was young.”

Bates was one of two area wrestlers to win state championships Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Crown Point’s Jesse Mendez, who won at 126 last season, was the 132-pound champ.

The highlight of the 220-pound bracket was Bates’ match with North Montgomery’s Drew Webster in the semifinals. In a battle of the top two ranked wrestlers in the class according to Indiana Mat, Webster’s near fall gave him a lead in the final minute. Bates, ranked No. 1, needed a takedown with 15 seconds left to earn a 6-5 win.

“I got off my back and then got the escape. I knew I was in better shape than him so I just picked up the pace, got the takedown and rode him out for the final few seconds,” Bates said. “My mindset was the same, but there definitely was a confidence (going into the final match). I kind of knew what was working and what wasn’t.”

He went on to top Harrison’s William Crider with a 9-0 win in the final. Bates beat Crider in the EC Central Semistate final a week before.