Chesterton's Addy Joiner is The Times 2020 Girls Soccer Player of the Year

CHESTERTON — Addy Joiner doesn't just enjoy her job, she loves it.
Chesterton's former star forward is a junior coach for Next Gen Soccer Training and Education, helping out Region youngsters at various venues around Northwest Indiana, and she wouldn't want it any other way.
When her former club soccer coach Andy Bridgman offered her the opportunity to join his staff last year, Joiner couldn't accept the position fast enough. Yes, she could make some easy money, but more importantly it was yet another chance to be around the game she loves.
"It's a great time, honestly. I get to go out there and play with (the kids) and scrimmage and sauce 'em up," Joiner said with a laugh. "But it's just fun to impact them and to teach them things, and it's awesome to see them learning it and having it all click."
Joiner said she's also paid more attention to her own skill set while coaching because she's adamant about not passing on bad habits. As she breaks down a move over and over, under the watchful eyes of the youngsters, the repetition forces her to revisit the fundamental details of soccer.
So far, Bridgman believes Joiner has come into her own as a coach. He commended her for being tedious, patient and outgoing, but perhaps her best attribute is her humility.
"I don't think they really know who she is," Bridgman said. "But I think once they start to understand her and her communication with them, they then look up to her. ... She's a role model for these kids and just tries to get them to understand that they can do what she does.
"She feels this responsibility to help the next generation coming through."
Joiner has never bragged to the youngsters she coaches about her accomplishments on the pitch. It's just not in her nature.
However, if one of them were to catch wind of her senior season and overall career at Chesterton, they'd probably have a greater understanding as to why it's so easy for her to "sauce 'em up" every now and then.
The moves she dazzles them with are the same ones that helped her become arguably the greatest player in Trojans history and The Times 2020 Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
This season, Joiner recorded a career-high 35 goals and 10 assists, which culminated with a 2-0 victory at home over rival Valparaiso in a Class 3A sectional championship. The Vikings entered that contest 15-0, but a goal and assist from Joiner ended their perfect campaign.
"The fact that everyone in my grade went four years undefeated (25-0) on that field, I didn't realize that until someone said it," Joiner said. "I was talking to other girls in my grade, and we were like, 'No way.' But when we sat there and tried to think of a game that we had lost on that field, we couldn't do it. We were all just so proud of ourselves."
Chesterton went on to defeat Crown Point 3-2 in overtime of a South Bend Adams regional semifinal before having its season come to a close in a 2-0 loss to South Bend St. Joseph in the regional final.
Of course, Joiner would have loved to go even further. But more than anything, she was just grateful to play.
The Trojans' girls soccer program was shut down from July 25 to Aug. 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Joiner wondered if she would even get a chance to compete as a senior.
Fortunately, Chesterton never had any more COVID-19 interruptions, and Joiner was able to bookend her prep career with sectional titles.
"When I won it my freshman year, I wasn't the top dog at the time," Joiner said. "I was a little freshman, and I was so scared and so nervous. But I'm so glad to win it again my senior year, because I feel like this time I've finally grown into myself."
Before entering high school, Joiner was facing a crossroads. She wasn't sure if she should continue with club soccer or leave it behind and join the Trojans. Joiner ultimately chose the latter, realizing that she would probably get more playing time at Chesterton, and she is certain that it was one of the best decisions of her life.
Trojans coach Ben Forgey thinks it was a pretty good choice, too.
"Addy leaves behind a blueprint for how to train. A blueprint for how to get better. A blueprint for being a player that is always marked, and then going out and competing and still scoring," Forgey said. " ... What Addy has done in her career tells me that she's worked harder than anybody she's played against."
In her breakout freshman campaign, Joiner scored 26 goals and never looked back. The senior eventually wrapped up her prep career with a program-record 113 goals, shattering the previous record of 92 goals set by 2000 alum Leslie Nelson.
Forgey took over the program ahead of Joiner's sophomore campaign, and for the past three seasons he's witnessed her dominate the competition with an unshakable balance of tenacity and joy.
Joiner said her family never put any pressure on her to excel in soccer, and Forgey thinks her ability to play freely is what often made her so dangerous.
"She's just a good, happy kid, and it feels like she's happiest when she's playing soccer," Forgey said. "You see her on the field, and you see her competing and getting to the ball first and not being afraid of anybody and hitting people and scoring goals and being brave and all of that stuff. But if you take that stuff away, if you take the competition away, she's just a good, hardworking and happy kid."
Forgey added that Joiner has had too many remarkable plays to count during his time as her coach, and he expects her career to continue blossoming in college.
The senior has committed to Valparaiso and is thankful that more soccer is in her future. While she waits for that next chapter to begin, Joiner said she will continue coaching youngsters around Northwest Indiana, hoping that one day they become even better than her.
Sure, she is proud of her accolades at Chesterton. But from Joiner's perspective, the imprint she leaves on other people will always matter more than having her name in the Trojans' record book.
"I just want to be remembered as a hard worker and someone who had fun, and I want other players to remember to have fun, too," Joiner said. "Sometimes I think people lose sight of that. It's just a game, which still means the world because it's the best game ever, but sometimes you gotta just take a step back and realize that you gotta have fun.
"Otherwise, it's not worth it."
