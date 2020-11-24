Chesterton's Addy Joiner is The Times 2020 Girls Soccer Player of the Year

CHESTERTON — Addy Joiner doesn't just enjoy her job, she loves it.

Chesterton's former star forward is a junior coach for Next Gen Soccer Training and Education, helping out Region youngsters at various venues around Northwest Indiana, and she wouldn't want it any other way.

When her former club soccer coach Andy Bridgman offered her the opportunity to join his staff last year, Joiner couldn't accept the position fast enough. Yes, she could make some easy money, but more importantly it was yet another chance to be around the game she loves.

"It's a great time, honestly. I get to go out there and play with (the kids) and scrimmage and sauce 'em up," Joiner said with a laugh. "But it's just fun to impact them and to teach them things, and it's awesome to see them learning it and having it all click."

Joiner said she's also paid more attention to her own skill set while coaching because she's adamant about not passing on bad habits. As she breaks down a move over and over, under the watchful eyes of the youngsters, the repetition forces her to revisit the fundamental details of soccer.

So far, Bridgman believes Joiner has come into her own as a coach. He commended her for being tedious, patient and outgoing, but perhaps her best attribute is her humility.