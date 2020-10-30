Chesterton's Josh Wadowski bounces back from injury scare, ready to compete for state title

CHESTERTON — Josh Wadowski couldn't get up.
He wanted to, but he couldn't.
Chesterton's sophomore striker had just been knocked out of the air after a hard foul from Fishers defender Teghan Brownell in the first half of the Class 3A South Bend St. Joseph Semistate. It was the biggest game of Wadowski's prep career, with a state championship berth on the line, yet he had to accept the tough reality that he wouldn't play another minute of it.
"I went spiraling and just landed on my back very weird," Wadowski said. "I felt numbness in my legs and I was like, 'Oh, crap,' and I kind of got scared."
Wadowski was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to Memorial Hospital of South Bend. When he arrived at the emergency room, the sophomore said he had already started to regain feeling in his lower extremities, but he was advised to still undergo X-rays to make sure he was OK.
While he waited for the results, Wadowski said he hardly paid attention to the medical personnel swirling around him. He was too busy listening to the radio as his team tried to earn its second trip to state in the last three years.
"It was crazy. I was in the hospital screaming and stuff, so it was definitely a moment," Wadowski said with a laugh. "I came back during the fourth shot of PKs. It was amazing."
The Trojans and Tigers ended the game in a 3-3 tie, which ultimately set the the table for a dramatic finish highlighted by Charlie Eaton. Chesterton's star goalkeeper lifted his team to a 6-5 victory on penalty kicks by making a diving save in sudden death, followed by the game-winner.
Trojans coach Lucas Sabedra said his entire team was riding high after rallying to extend its season, and he was grateful that Wadowski was a part of the celebration. The sophomore will play in the Class 3A state championship Saturday against Castle at Fishers High School, but at the time of his injury scare, Sabedra wasn't sure what the future held for his standout striker.
"Right away I just started thinking about the story of Inky Johnson," Sabedra said. "It's not the best thing to think of, but you just think about all of the things that can happen. Right away it was a very emotional experience, but once he started getting more movement in his legs, it took a little weight off the situation."
Johnson, a former Tennessee football player, suffered a career-ending injury while trying to make a tackle during a game in 2006 that resulted in his right arm being permanently paralyzed. Wadowski said the doctors never told him what his injury specifically was, but he has no linger effects from it.
That much has been clear throughout Chesterton's practices this week, and it was certainly evident moments after the Trojans advanced to their fourth state final in program history.
"It was pretty surreal to see him run back onto the field during our PK shootout," Sabedra said. "It just felt like he was meant to be there. ... He's a major component of our team."
Wadowski said the concern everyone in the program displayed in regards to his health and well-being made him realize that his coaches and teammates have truly become his second family.
"It really meant a lot because I didn't think I was that close with all of these guys, only a select few," Wadowski said. "But after that, and when all of them were hugging me and stuff, it really meant a lot. It really showed that they care for me and that we're all here for each other."
This season, Wadowski has totaled nine goals and seven assists. Sabedra praised the sophomore for being one of the most versatile players in the program and expects him to continue his strong campaign against Castle.
The Knights are led by star striker James Mitchell, who has registered 32 goals and 16 assists this year.
Sabedra and Wadowski both acknowledged that it will be a tall task to knock off another top-tier opponent en route to the program's second state crown. But after bouncing back from a frightening injury at semistate and reaching the final game of the season amid the coronavirus pandemic, Wadowski said he is grateful for the chance to help his team stand alone in history.
"Just win," Wadowski said. "All we gotta do is just go out there and win."
Gallery: 3A boys soccer semistate: Chesterton vs. Fishers
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!