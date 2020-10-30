Chesterton's Josh Wadowski bounces back from injury scare, ready to compete for state title

"It was pretty surreal to see him run back onto the field during our PK shootout," Sabedra said. "It just felt like he was meant to be there. ... He's a major component of our team."

Wadowski said the concern everyone in the program displayed in regards to his health and well-being made him realize that his coaches and teammates have truly become his second family.

"It really meant a lot because I didn't think I was that close with all of these guys, only a select few," Wadowski said. "But after that, and when all of them were hugging me and stuff, it really meant a lot. It really showed that they care for me and that we're all here for each other."

This season, Wadowski has totaled nine goals and seven assists. Sabedra praised the sophomore for being one of the most versatile players in the program and expects him to continue his strong campaign against Castle.

The Knights are led by star striker James Mitchell, who has registered 32 goals and 16 assists this year.