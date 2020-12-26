Chesterton's Travis Grayson scores career high; Xavier Aponte finds new home at Victory Christian

Travis Grayson knew he would have to step up this season.
Chesterton graduated a strong class last spring, headlined by former star forward Jake Wadding, and in his absence Grayson has emerged as the Trojans' new leader.
How has he handled the added pressure and expectations?
"First off, I really just have to give all of my thanks to God," Grayson said. "I've been praying a whole lot this year, and I feel like my whole mindset and level has just been different.
"Now that I'm the (main) guy, it allows me to do a lot more."
Grayson is averaging a team-high 19.3 points per game, while guiding Chesterton to a 5-1 record. The junior guard erupted for a career-high 36 points in a 62-50 home win over Morton on Tuesday.
Throughout that contest, Grayson said it felt like every shot he took was going in, but he refuses to let that performance get to his head. From his perspective, his memorable night was more about reading the defense rather than having the hot hand.
"I wasn't forcing anything, and my teammates were helping me get open," Grayson said. "It's just all about making the right reads. They sagged off a little bit, so when they did that, I shot it. But I'm always going to try to get to the paint, too, and if they try to stop that, I can just kick it out to an open shooter."
Trojans coach Marc Urban has been impressed with Grayson's poise so far this season, but he's not surprised by it. Throughout the junior's prep career, Urban said he has always embraced the challenge of getting better.
"That's what makes coaching Travis really fun," Urban said. "He takes hard criticism and he takes coaching the right way. When you have a kid that's willing to listen and work on things, this is what happens. ... I feel very lucky to be coaching him right now, and I still think he has a lot more room to improve."
Chesterton was among a handful of Region boys basketball programs that delayed the start of their campaigns due to the coronavirus pandemic. So far, The Times has confirmed that at least 18 of the 44 boys basketball teams in Northwest Indiana have suspended activities and/or missed a game this season because of COVID-19 concerns within their respective programs.
Urban and Grayson said the unique circumstances of this campaign have given them even more appreciation for a game they already loved. For now, they're thrilled to be back on the court and most importantly, healthy.
"We never know when this can end. Any day can be taken away from us because of this virus," Grayson said. "So, we just try to go as hard as we possibly can every day."
New beginnings
Xavier Aponte shined during the first three years of his prep career at Portage, but for his senior campaign he decided to try something different.
"What led me to (Victory Christian) is that it was just a really good opportunity," Aponte said. "The school I was at wasn't bad or anything, but I went to VCA because I heard coach (Scott) Chemma was going to be there, and I had a family member who was familiar with VCA and recommended it to me and my mother.
"Ever since I came over, the team has welcomed me with open arms."
Leaving a Duneland Athletic Conference team and joining a program that isn't a member of the IHSAA may not seem ideal to most players, but Aponte and the Lions have held their own around the Region.
Victory Christian is 6-2 so far, including victories over 21st Century and Bowman.
Chemma, a 2013 Chesterton alum who replaced Dan Schmidt as the team's head coach during the offseason, said Aponte has been a vital part of the Lions' success. As the season continues, he expects the 5-foot-10 senior, who is being utilized more as a point guard rather than a shooting guard, to continue flourishing in his new role.
"We've put him through the gauntlet and the fire," Chemma said. "At Portage, he was a shooter, and he was sometimes asked to get 30 points, but when he came over during the summer we had a conversation about what he wants out of basketball. He said he wants to play college ball, and for him do that at his size, he has to be more of a point guard."
Last season, Aponte averaged a team-high 15.3 points per game for Portage, highlighted by two 30-point performances, but he only averaged 0.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists.
Now as a senior at Victory Christian, Aponte is averaging 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
Star guard Lincoln Thomae and standout forward Flynn Carlson have taken most of the scoring load off of Aponte's shoulders by averaging 27.9 points and 15.3 points per game, respectively. Aponte said he enjoys setting his teammates up, and he looks forward to growing as the Lions' floor general.
"I'm learning now as a point guard that I can not only score but facilitate and get other guys involved and do other things to help the team," Aponte said. "It's actually opening up my game more than ever, and it feels good to be winning."