Chesterton's Travis Grayson scores career high; Xavier Aponte finds new home at Victory Christian

Xavier Aponte shined during the first three years of his prep career at Portage, but for his senior campaign he decided to try something different.

"What led me to (Victory Christian) is that it was just a really good opportunity," Aponte said. "The school I was at wasn't bad or anything, but I went to VCA because I heard coach (Scott) Chemma was going to be there, and I had a family member who was familiar with VCA and recommended it to me and my mother.

"Ever since I came over, the team has welcomed me with open arms."

Leaving a Duneland Athletic Conference team and joining a program that isn't a member of the IHSAA may not seem ideal to most players, but Aponte and the Lions have held their own around the Region.

Victory Christian is 6-2 so far, including victories over 21st Century and Bowman.

Chemma, a 2013 Chesterton alum who replaced Dan Schmidt as the team's head coach during the offseason, said Aponte has been a vital part of the Lions' success. As the season continues, he expects the 5-foot-10 senior, who is being utilized more as a point guard rather than a shooting guard, to continue flourishing in his new role.