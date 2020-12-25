Christmas commitment: Lowell star Christopher Mantis chooses Appalachian State

Christopher Mantis is headed south for his next hoops chapter.

Lowell's star senior verbally committed to Appalachian State on Christmas, choosing the Mountaineers over Ball State, Drake, Illinois-Chicago, Purdue Fort Wayne and Valparaiso.

The 6-foot-7 guard announced his decision Friday to the school in Boone, North Carolina, via Instagram in a heartfelt video, which featured cameos from his mom, stepdad and coach, Joe Delgado. Mantis said the video was a simple way for him to thank the people who have helped him become a better player and, more importantly, a better person.

"It feels good to (commit) on Christmas day because it's my family's favorite holiday," Mantis said. " ... It's like a dream come true. I've always dreamed of playing college basketball, and I'm even more blessed to play at the Division I level. So, I'm proud of myself, but I'm also proud of everyone who has come along with me."

Mantis wasn't able to go on an official visit to Appalachian State due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he did take a trip with his family back in September. When he arrived on campus, the senior said the local community welcomed him with open arms.