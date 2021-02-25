Christopher Mantis sets Lowell record; Ashton Williamson given limited eligibility

Marrs has not only accepted the challenge of being the Hawks' new leader, he's exceeded at it. The junior guard is averaging a career-high 21.7 points per game, up from to 13.8 points per game as a sophomore.

Marrs said the increase in his production is largely due to an expanded role, be he also cited the hours of training he put in during the offseason.

"I think last year I was a spot-up shooter, that was kind of my role last year because we had Jake Friel and he would create (scoring opportunities) for me," Marrs said. "Going into this year, I knew I had to improve my ball-handling a lot more and get quicker to be more ball-dominant, so I worked on a lot of that. I've worked on finishing at the rim, too, because I knew that I had to do that to score more and make it harder for me to be guarded."

Marrs has notched two 30-point games this season, while shooting 48.8% from the field, 39.3% on 3-pointers and 81.4% at the free-throw line.

Hebron coach Mike Grennes added that Marrs has been a "basketball junkie" for as long as he's known him, so he isn't surprised by Marrs' breakout junior campaign.