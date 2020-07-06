Clark hires Nathan Miller as new football coach, prepares for final season amid coronavirus pandemic

As Clark gears up for its last year in school history, the Pioneers football team will be under new leadership.
After former coach Nick Testa resigned and joined Calumet's coaching staff as a wide receivers coach, Nathan Miller was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach. The 2005 Bremen graduate took over the position roughly two weeks ago and has been at Clark since 2014.
"This will be my seventh season with the program," said Miller, who was the team's defensive coordinator the last two years. "I've watched these kids grow up. I'm a (science) teacher at Clark, so I've had these kids in the classroom and things like that. Really, it's just me wanting to get my first opportunity to be a head coach and making sure these guys weren't left without somebody."
About 10 players showed up for the Pioneers' first practice Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Indiana Department of Education has implemented a three-phase plan for the return of prep sports, and Phase 1 is scheduled from July 6-19. Throughout the first two weeks, the IHSAA will allow athletes to be on their school's campus for a maximum of 15 hours per week, and teams are permitted to have two activity days per week.
However, Miller said the School City of Hammond has mandated stricter COVID-19 guidelines that Clark most follow. The Pioneers' athletes can only be on their school's campus for 10 hours per week during Phase 1 and aren't allowed to have any activity days.
"I can't speak for the other schools, but we were told this week and next week that we can't do anything but conditioning," Miller said. "We can't do anything with equipment or anything sport activity-wise or anything like that."
Although Clark may be a little behind other programs in the Region, that hasn't deterred the team's leaders, including its starting quarterback. Anthony Huber, who will be a junior in the fall, said he was just thankful to get started Monday.
He plans to attend Hammond Central for his senior year, but before he closes the door on his prep career at Clark, Huber wants to go out with a bang. The Pioneers haven't defeated Whiting in the Battle of 119th Street since 2011, and he hopes to change that in Week 1 on Aug. 22.
"I definitely want to beat Whiting for our last year. It's been a mission," said Huber who stands 5 foot 9 and weighs 135 pounds. "We haven't beaten them in a while, and we want that trophy."
Aaron Huerta is also champing at the bit to knock off the Oilers. But unlike Huber, this isn't just his last year at Clark. It's also the final campaign of his prep career. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker and offensive lineman remembers how it felt to walk off Ray P. Gallivan Field following a 27-20 loss to Whiting last year.
He doesn't intend to experience that again.
"On the way out, everyone wants that trophy," Huerta said. "It's just a whole different environment and whole different mentality. We just really want to get it this last year and prove to everyone that we can do it and will do it."
The Pioneers were supposed to face Roosevelt in their preseason scrimmage, but since Gary's first African American high school has shuttered its doors, Miller said he is working to find another opponent.
He expects more athletes to eventually join his program as the 2020-21 school year creeps closer, especially since this season marks the end of an era. In an effort to honor Clark's proud alumni, Miller's main goal for the 2020 campaign is to help his team compete.
"We've got a pretty good senior group, and they're really proud of the fact that they're going to be the last class to go through Clark," Miller said. "I think they're really going to carry that on their shoulders and try to motivate guys to finish this out the best way we can. We won four games last year, so hopefully we can build on that."
Gallery: Clark at Whiting football
