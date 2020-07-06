Clark hires Nathan Miller as new football coach, prepares for final season amid coronavirus pandemic

However, Miller said the School City of Hammond has mandated stricter COVID-19 guidelines that Clark most follow. The Pioneers' athletes can only be on their school's campus for 10 hours per week during Phase 1 and aren't allowed to have any activity days.

"I can't speak for the other schools, but we were told this week and next week that we can't do anything but conditioning," Miller said. "We can't do anything with equipment or anything sport activity-wise or anything like that."

Although Clark may be a little behind other programs in the Region, that hasn't deterred the team's leaders, including its starting quarterback. Anthony Huber, who will be a junior in the fall, said he was just thankful to get started Monday.

He plans to attend Hammond Central for his senior year, but before he closes the door on his prep career at Clark, Huber wants to go out with a bang. The Pioneers haven't defeated Whiting in the Battle of 119th Street since 2011, and he hopes to change that in Week 1 on Aug. 22.

"I definitely want to beat Whiting for our last year. It's been a mission," said Huber who stands 5 foot 9 and weighs 135 pounds. "We haven't beaten them in a while, and we want that trophy."