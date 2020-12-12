Clark suspends boys basketball due to COVID-19

The final boys basketball season in Clark history is not going as planned.

Pioneers athletic director Chris Moore confirmed to The Times on Saturday that his school's boys basketball program has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We plan to play again starting in January," Moore wrote in a text message. "We will try to find available open dates that work (for rescheduling games)."

Clark was unable to host Illiana Christian on Friday. The team was also slated to play at Bishop Noll and at West Side on Monday and Wednesday, respectively, to close out the calendar year. Those three contests have been postponed, according to Moore.

Prior to the Pioneers' stoppage, their contest against Bishop Noll had already been postponed because of the Warriors' COVID-19 issues.

Clark's first game in 2021 is scheduled for Jan. 5 at Lighthouse, which could mark the resumption of the Pioneers' campaign.

After the 2020-21 school year, Clark will be closed for good as the School City of Hammond consolidates.