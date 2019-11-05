HAMMOND — Clark was running through its motion offense during a practice last week when someone made a simple mistake.
The Pioneers players dropped to the hardwood and did 10 push ups — even the ones who weren’t on the court.
New coach Okeisha Howard wants Clark to be known as a team with character. That requires discipline and accountability.
“I do it for the children. I love to teach,” Howard said. “Basketball is fun. It’s competitive. It’s fun. But you can get a free education. The way I got to college is through a scholarship. This goes beyond basketball. It goes to their future.”
Originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, she was an assistant at Woodland High School in Michigan then head girls coach at Midwest Elite Prep before coaching at Bowman for 2 1/2 seasons.
Howard left her post at Bowman last December, citing family reasons. She didn’t intend on coaching again.
“It was just time to change,” she said.
She wanted to stay in the classroom, though, and got a job as a health teacher at Clark. Academics were always the most important thing. She pushes every player on her team to earn a 3.0 GPA.
It was a coincidence, Howard said, that the Pioneers were also in need of someone to run the girls basketball program.
The school approached her about the second opening. She told them she’d have to think about it, but eventually gave in.
“It’s my love. Coaching is my heart. I love teaching, giving back to the girls,” Howard said. “Hopefully, if they want to take it to the next level I can help them do that.”
Howard speaks from experience.
She played collegiately at Old Dominion, averaging 12.1 points per game as a senior and being named to the Colonial Athletic Association First Team in 2001 and 2003. She played professionally in Switzerland, Sweden, Holland, Poland and Israel and had a cup of coffee with the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.
“I pick up something from everybody — a high school coach, a college coach, an NBA coach, whether it’s a middle school coach,” Howard said. “As the years go, basketball changes. It won’t stay the same. I’m just picking up new ideas and learning and thinking about how I used to play and learn, putting that all in there.”
Her words carry extra weight with her players because they know her resume. She shares stories from her past and they listen intently.
“When we first met her, we were doing conditioning. She said if we weren’t going to do what we needed to do, we weren’t going to play,” junior Destiny Johnson said. “It’s either hustle or go home.”
But there’s more to the job than making teenagers listen. The gig won’t be an easy one and Howard knows that.
Clark won 11 games in 2016. It was the only time the Pioneers reached double digits in the 21st century. The record was 2-21 last year.
“Any job is work. My Bowman girls, I had to work. When I was abroad, I had to work. It’s just a different environment, a different team,” Howard said. “It’s just bringing the strength out in a team and making those strengths better.”
The Pioneers have bought in. The attitude change in Robertsdale is noticeable. Howard hopes that translates into a few more wins.
“A year ago, we weren’t really bonded together like we are today. (With Howard), if we’re not bonded together, we have to run,” Johnson said. “When we run, we know we’re going to be a team. And when we’re a team, we’re going to be beasty out there.”