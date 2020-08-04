'I cried, I really cried': School City of Hammond cancels fall contact sports

Silise Jones didn't want to believe it.
How could this be possible?
Hammond's senior lineman poured his heart out to School City of Hammond administrators Tuesday night during a school board meeting, hoping that his words would resonate.
He worked too hard for his final prep campaign to simply be taken away, but after Jones stood up and used his voice, that's exactly what happened.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hammond school board opted to reopen online for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year, while also canceling fall contact sports at Clark, Gavit, Hammond and Morton. Although Superintendent Scott Miller did not specifically define what constitutes a contact sport, there is no doubt that Tuesday's decision effectively ended the 2020 football season for the Region's largest school district.
"This was the last ride you know?" Jones said. "I cried, I really cried."
Jones explained that losing his senior season was "heartbreaking" because throughout his high school career, he has never played solely for himself. The senior has also competed for his older cousin, Karriem Humphrey, who was shot and killed in 2016.
"This meant everything to me because my cousin who passed away, I was looking to tribute (my senior campaign) to him," Jones said. "He's the person that inspired me to play this sport. Without him, I would've never touched a football a day in my life."
Morton quarterback Paris Hewlett also attended Tuesday's school board meeting and shared his thoughts with administrators as to why his senior season shouldn't be canceled.
The Governors' leader had a breakout season last year, throwing 17 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Now, he's left wondering if that will be enough to reel in a college scholarship since he won't be able to compile game film of his last prep campaign.
Ever since the School City of Hammond suspended prep sport activities July 16, Hewlett said he knew Tuesday's news was a possibility.
It still didn't make it hurt any less.
"I wanted to play for my hometown," Hewlett said. "This is my senior year. I've been working all offseason to put on a show for my community, and I'm not going to get that opportunity."
Morton coach Mac Mishler and Hammond coach Rob Gardner were also present at Tuesday's meeting. They both held out hope that the School City of Hammond would resume team gatherings, especially after extending its initial suspension during a school board meeting July 21.
But this time around, the finality of Tuesday's decision has left them with a whirlwind of emotions. Since the School City of Hammond is consolidating, the 2020 campaign was going to be the last one in Clark, Gavit, Hammond and Morton history.
"To hear those kids talk at the board meeting really hurt my heart," Gardner said. "It's unfortunate for the Wildcat community and the past football players that played for the Wildcats to not be able to live out this last season."
Gardner and Mishler were also set to begin their head coaching careers this fall. Even though that is no longer possible, they vowed to still be there for their players.
"Regardless of this decision, I'm the head coach of this football program," Mishler said. "Whether or not we're playing a season doesn't change that fact, and as the leader of this program, these kids are my No. 1 priority.
"Just because we're not having a season doesn't mean I just walk away from them."
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Morton at EC Central football
Morton at EC Central football
Morton at EC Central football
Morton at EC Central football
Morton at EC Central football
Morton at EC Central football
Morton at EC Central football
Morton at EC Central football
Morton at EC Central football
Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Gallery: Morton at EC Central football
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!