'I cried, I really cried': School City of Hammond cancels fall contact sports

Silise Jones didn't want to believe it.

How could this be possible?

Hammond's senior lineman poured his heart out to School City of Hammond administrators Tuesday night during a school board meeting, hoping that his words would resonate.

He worked too hard for his final prep campaign to simply be taken away, but after Jones stood up and used his voice, that's exactly what happened.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hammond school board opted to reopen online for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year, while also canceling fall contact sports at Clark, Gavit, Hammond and Morton. Although Superintendent Scott Miller did not specifically define what constitutes a contact sport, there is no doubt that Tuesday's decision effectively ended the 2020 football season for the Region's largest school district.

"This was the last ride you know?" Jones said. "I cried, I really cried."

Jones explained that losing his senior season was "heartbreaking" because throughout his high school career, he has never played solely for himself. The senior has also competed for his older cousin, Karriem Humphrey, who was shot and killed in 2016.