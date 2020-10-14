 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Redemption season: Clark wins first sectional title in final chance
alert top story urgent
BOYS SOCCER

Redemption season: Clark wins first sectional title in final chance

{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Clark’s last opportunity to win a postseason trophy was almost stolen. When the Pioneers got a second chance, they didn’t squander it.

The School City of Hammond will close Clark High School at the end of the year. The school board canceled fall sports in August, only to reverse that decision in September. The Pioneers were able to throw together a two-game regular season to prepare for the playoffs.

Saturday, Clark won a 2-1 match with Griffith to win the school’s first and only sectional championship.

“It was a great feeling. We wanted to go out with the title in our hands,” senior defender Jesus Mendoza-Garmendia said. “The day of the game, when we saw how many people showed up for us and how excited they were, that was kind of when he realized how big this was.”

Neighbors, teachers, classmates, former teammates and even Clark alumni on social media are congratulating the Pioneers. Coach Christian Garcia labeled it the “redemption season.” He reminds his team before every game how important their accomplishment was for the whole of Robertsdale.

“People tell us every day. It’s a really big deal,” senior fullback Miguel Javier Elizararras said. “I still think about it every morning when I wake up.”

Sophomore Luis Limones scored the game winner in the 66th minute on a 15-yard shot from the left side.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I got the ball and my first thought was just ‘I have a lot of space. I might as well take the shot,’” he said. “The first 30 seconds after that goal was just celebration, celebrate that goal. Once it sunk in, I started to think about defending because there was still a lot of time and anything can happen.”

Clark will play NorthWood in the semifinal of the Argos regional Saturday. The Panthers finished the regular season ranked No. 7 in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll for Class 2A.

“For me, it’s a lifelong goal come true,” Garcia said. “I played varsity soccer here and every year we came up short. I kind of had an obsession of winning a sectional, making an oath to myself that I’m not going to quit until I win it and it has to be here. When we found out the school was closing, I told myself it has to be now or never. These kids wanted it more than I did and that’s the reason we finally got it.”

NorthWood (13-3-3) is led by seniors Andre De Freitas and Sebastian Guillen, who’ve combined for 55 of the team’s 78 goals. De Freitas is among the state scoring leaders with 32.

Clark will be the underdog, again. It’s grown used to that.

“Since the first day of practice, that’s all we wanted was to win a sectional title for Clark, the first ever in history,” junior Alexis Frasco said. “The season wasn’t supposed to happen. We weren’t expecting to play. As soon as the announcement came that we were going to play, we decided it’s time to win.”

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts