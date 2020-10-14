Redemption season: Clark wins first sectional title in final chance

“People tell us every day. It’s a really big deal,” senior fullback Miguel Javier Elizararras said. “I still think about it every morning when I wake up.”

Sophomore Luis Limones scored the game winner in the 66th minute on a 15-yard shot from the left side.

“I got the ball and my first thought was just ‘I have a lot of space. I might as well take the shot,’” he said. “The first 30 seconds after that goal was just celebration, celebrate that goal. Once it sunk in, I started to think about defending because there was still a lot of time and anything can happen.”

Clark will play NorthWood in the semifinal of the Argos regional Saturday. The Panthers finished the regular season ranked No. 7 in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll for Class 2A.

“For me, it’s a lifelong goal come true,” Garcia said. “I played varsity soccer here and every year we came up short. I kind of had an obsession of winning a sectional, making an oath to myself that I’m not going to quit until I win it and it has to be here. When we found out the school was closing, I told myself it has to be now or never. These kids wanted it more than I did and that’s the reason we finally got it.”