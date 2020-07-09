Coaches, former athletic director remember Hobart football 'matriarch' Roz Howell

HOBART — When former legendary coach Don Howell was at the helm, the Hobart football program wasn't just good.
The Brickies were arguably the best program in the state.
During his 33-year tenure, Hobart made 11 state finals appearances, spanning from 1979-1996, and won the Class 4A state championship in 1987, 1989, 1991 and 1993.
However, former Brickies defensive coordinator Tom Kerr believes Howell's success wouldn't have been possible without the support of his wife, Roz Howell, who founded the team's booster club.
In Kerr's eyes, Roz Howell was the backbone of program, and he was saddened to hear about her passing on July 3.
"She was a wonderful mother and a wonderful wife," Kerr said. "She was the matriarch of Hobart football."
Kerr coached alongside Don Howell, who died in 1999, for 32 seasons and was next-door neighbors with the 1953 Hobart graduate and his wife for many years. He joked about not always seeing eye to eye with his longtime friend and admits that some players weren't enamored with Don Howell's fierce coaching style.
But if there was one person who could help reel him back in, it was Roz Howell.
"Don had a very tough childhood, so he became a fighter, but when he got married, Roz calmed him down," said Kerr, who met Don Howell in 1954 and graduated from Hobart in 1957. "She didn't control him completely, but she put the reins on him so that he could become a lot more understanding than he was before."
Don Howell finished his coaching career with a 314-73-2 record and retired after the 1998 season. Current Brickies coach Craig Osika, who is a 1998 Hobart alum, said he enjoyed playing for Don Howell during his prep career.
Osika was a junior when Hobart made its last state championship appearance in 1996, and he remembers Roz Howell being at every game to cheer the Brickies on when he was in high school.
"I'll be honest with you, I don't know how much she actually watched of the game," Osika said with a laugh. "She really didn't watch the game, and it's not because she was talking. It was because she would get so nervous because of the violence of the game. A lot of the time she would have her face in her hands."
Although Roz Howell wasn't able to keep her eyes on the field, former Hobart assistant coach Don Rogers said that didn't stop her from uplifting all of the players on the team and countless other students at the school.
"She obviously was an important part of the football program," said Rogers, who coached with Don Howell for 13 seasons and is now a member of the School City of Hobart school board. "But she was also an excellent guidance counselor and helped an awful lot of kids get into college."
Former Brickies athletic director and 1972 Hobart alum Bob Glover also praised Roz Howell for her dedication to academics. Shortly after Don Howell's death, Glover said she was adamant about creating the Don Howell Memorial Scholarship, which was awarded to a graduating senior for several years after his passing.
Eventually, Roz Howell moved from Hobart and joined her daughter and grandchildren in Fishers. According to an obituary from the Howell family, she died "peacefully" at the age of 92.
In her absence, Glover thinks Roz Howell's genuine love for the Brickies will live on.
"The first person that called me when I got my job as the Hobart AD was her," said Glover, who was the Brickies athletic director for 23 years before retiring in 2018. "She said, 'Bobby, Don and I were hoping and praying that you would get the job.' For her to be the first call I got, that just shows you what kind of person she was and what kind of class she had."
Gallery: 4A football semistate: Hobart vs. East Noble
