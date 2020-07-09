Coaches, former athletic director remember Hobart football 'matriarch' Roz Howell

Don Howell finished his coaching career with a 314-73-2 record and retired after the 1998 season. Current Brickies coach Craig Osika, who is a 1998 Hobart alum, said he enjoyed playing for Don Howell during his prep career.

Osika was a junior when Hobart made its last state championship appearance in 1996, and he remembers Roz Howell being at every game to cheer the Brickies on when he was in high school.

"I'll be honest with you, I don't know how much she actually watched of the game," Osika said with a laugh. "She really didn't watch the game, and it's not because she was talking. It was because she would get so nervous because of the violence of the game. A lot of the time she would have her face in her hands."

Although Roz Howell wasn't able to keep her eyes on the field, former Hobart assistant coach Don Rogers said that didn't stop her from uplifting all of the players on the team and countless other students at the school.

"She obviously was an important part of the football program," said Rogers, who coached with Don Howell for 13 seasons and is now a member of the School City of Hobart school board. "But she was also an excellent guidance counselor and helped an awful lot of kids get into college."