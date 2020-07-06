Coaches, players mourn the death of former 21st Century athletic director Ricky Haskins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The students and staff at 21st Century weren't oblivious to Ricky Haskins' health challenges.

They knew their athletic director wasn't in the best condition, but none of them thought he would die so suddenly.

"I understand that he had an aneurysm," said Kevin Teasley, who founded 21st Century in 2005 and now serves as the school's superintendent. "He'd been having health issues and been in and out of the hospital and in and out of the school this past year, but we were all hopeful that he was going to get better and be back. We're all quite surprised.

"He essentially collapsed (Saturday) morning, from what I understand."

Haskins, who would have celebrated his 61st birthday Monday, was hired as the Cougars' athletic director in 2008. In collaboration with former coach Rodney Williams, he helped turn the school's boys basketball team into one of the premier programs in the Region.

"None of it would have been possible without him because no one had the stick-to-itiveness that he did to just stick to something and to see it done to the end and see it done the right way," Williams said. "We would not be where we are today if it had not been for him."