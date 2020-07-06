Coaches, players mourn the death of former 21st Century athletic director Ricky Haskins

The students and staff at 21st Century weren't oblivious to Ricky Haskins' health challenges.
They knew their athletic director wasn't in the best condition, but none of them thought he would die so suddenly.
"I understand that he had an aneurysm," said Kevin Teasley, who founded 21st Century in 2005 and now serves as the school's superintendent. "He'd been having health issues and been in and out of the hospital and in and out of the school this past year, but we were all hopeful that he was going to get better and be back. We're all quite surprised.
"He essentially collapsed (Saturday) morning, from what I understand."
Haskins, who would have celebrated his 61st birthday Monday, was hired as the Cougars' athletic director in 2008. In collaboration with former coach Rodney Williams, he helped turn the school's boys basketball team into one of the premier programs in the Region.
"None of it would have been possible without him because no one had the stick-to-itiveness that he did to just stick to something and to see it done to the end and see it done the right way," Williams said. "We would not be where we are today if it had not been for him."
During the 2019-20 campaign, 21st Century won its fifth consecutive Class A sectional title with an 84-68 victory over Kouts on March 7, which turned out to be last day of boys basketball competition in the state. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the IHSAA postponed the state tournament on March 13 and eventually cancelled it on March 19.
The Cougars were 22-3, their best record in program history, and Williams said it hurt to not have the opportunity to go after the school's first state championship alongside his fellow 21st Century "grandpa."
It hurts even more considering that he won't be able to simply call up his longtime friend and share a few laughs.
"I've known him since he was in the sixth grade. He and my sister were in the same grade and in the same graduating class. He lived around the corner from me," Williams said. "We both went to Horace Mann. He came out in '77. I came out in '73."
Williams, who resigned from being the boys basketball coach in May, added that Haskins was one of the kindest individuals he ever met. From his recollection, Haskins treated every student as if they were a part of his family.
"He had one of the biggest hearts of anybody I've ever known. He had that tough exterior, but when you got to him, you could melt his heart," Williams said. "He would help any of these kids do anything they wanted to do, and we've been doing that since we've been together. We even coached AAU together for many years with the Gary Runnin' Rebels."
Larry Upshaw, who is preparing for his first season as the Cougars boys basketball coach, played for Williams and Haskins as a member of the Runnin' Rebels when he was a youngster. The 2003 Roosevelt graduate said he viewed Haskins "like a father figure."
In his absence, Upshaw plans to give his players the same guidance Haskins gave him.
"I've known him since I was 14 and been working with him for the last 10 years," said Upshaw, who is now 35. " ... He was just a black and white kind of guy. There was no grey area with him. As you can see, he's touched a lot of people."
Since Haskins' death, there has been an outpouring of remembrance displayed on social media. Former 21st Century star Eugene German, who is preparing for the 2020 NBA Draft, penned a heartfelt message on Facebook reflecting on a conversation he had with Haskins and Williams during his senior season with the Cougars in 2015-16.
"We were in school, and me and my boy were in the office just chilling and talking to Williams and Haskins, and I told both of them, 'We're going to bring y'all y'all first regional championship,'" said German, who is Northern Illinois' all-time leading scorer in men's basketball. "They looked at me and said, 'You know it's easier said than done.' But after we did it, after we beat South Newton at Triton, Haskins gave me a big hug and was crying.
"That was just a priceless moment for us."
During Haskins' 12-year tenure, 21st Century won six Class A sectional titles and clinched back-to-back Class A regional crowns in 2016 and 2017. The Cougars also had two players that were selected as Indiana All-Stars, German and 2020 alum Johnell Davis, but Teasley believes Haskins' legacy goes far beyond the hardwood.
"Sure, he loved winning and we did a lot of that, but more than anything he was a role model and a teacher for the boys in particular," Teasley said. "... He promoted the education and academics first. For him, it wasn't about winning a game.
"He wanted our kids to win in life."
Gallery: Class A boys basketball sectional final: Kouts vs. 21st Century
