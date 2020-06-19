You are the owner of this article.
Coaches say goodbye to historic Roosevelt High
PREP SPORTS | ROOSEVELT'S CLOSURE

Coaches say goodbye to historic Roosevelt High

Every school in the Region was subjected to the same fate this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students were sent home to finish out the rest of the semester via e-learning, and the IHSAA canceled the remainder of the boys basketball state tournament on March 19 and cut spring sports on April 2.

For the last few months, countless programs have been left wondering what could have happened if they were given a chance to compete. The 21st Century boys basketball team believes it would have won its school's first state title. Crown Point softball envisioned winning a state championship, as well.

The COVID-19 outbreak has left both schools and many others with a sense of incompleteness, but the void is different for Roosevelt.

It's deeper.

Unlike the Cougars and Bulldogs, the Panthers don't have another year. This was the end. Roosevelt — Gary's first African American high school — will not reopen in the fall.

"I was hoping that we would get back in that building," Craig Buckingham said. "There was still hope."

If the school's ability to stay open was contingent on Buckingham's effort, the Panthers may have had a chance to stay afloat. This past year alone, he served as Roosevelt's athletic director, football coach, track coach and assistant boys basketball coach.

Buckingham, who graduated from Lew Wallace in 1990, came over to Roosevelt in 2012 after coaching at his alma mater. He never thought he'd wear so many different hats for the Panthers, but whenever the school needed him, he stepped up.

Roosevelt moved all of its students to the Gary Area Career Center after a polar vortex in February 2019 caused major damage to the nearly 100-year-old building, making it unsafe for classes to be held there. Yet, Buckingham never wavered.

WATCH NOW: Gary's historic Roosevelt school graduates its final senior class

He figured that if the kids kept showing up, despite their limited resources, it was his duty to reciprocate their dedication. Even this spring, Buckingham said the athletes in his track program were excited for the 2020 season. When prep sports were shut down, he was disappointed that the team's newcomers weren't able to join the Panthers' rich track history.

"Those kids don't even really know about the tradition," said Buckingham, who held most of the team's practices in the hallways of the career center. "Some of the ones that previously ran for me know about it, but the new kids never really saw it. We only got to practice at Roosevelt twice this year."

The Panthers won 20 boys track state championships, including nine straight state titles from 1981-89 under legendary coach John Campbell. Roosevelt also claimed two girls track state championships in 1983 and 1990.

In addition to their success on the track, the Panthers left their mark on the court, as well. Roosevelt won two boys basketball state titles in 1968 and 1991, before the state tournament was eventually split up into four classes.

James Scott, the school's boys basketball coach for the last three seasons, graduated from Roosevelt in 1986. He helped the Panthers win a sectional title in 1985 and went on to star at Arkansas-Little Rock, where he was eventually inducted into the Trojans' Hall of Fame in 2005.

After his playing days, Scott's passion for basketball led him into coaching. His two "dream jobs" were always at his former high school and college, so regardless of how his tenure ended, he said his pride for Roosevelt will never fade.

"It was a great experience for me, especially with some of the circumstances and some of the adversity we had to face," Scott said. "But that's an experience that I'll always remember — the good and the bad."

In Scott's first year, the Panthers went 13-10 during the 2017-18 season. But over the last two campaigns, the team combined for an 8-33 record. Of course Scott wanted to share more success with his players, but for what it's worth, he's just thankful that they stuck with the program.

Roosevelt plays the Chicago Perspectives (Closing)

Former Roosevelt coach James Scott, center, talks to his players during a timeout against Chicago Perspectives (Illinois) on Jan. 1. Scott graduated from Roosevelt in 1986 and coached the boys basketball team for the last three seasons.

Since its original school building was shut down, Roosevelt was unable to practice in its home gym or host any home games this past season. The team used funds from its alumni to rent practice time at the Gary YWCA, but the gym wasn't always available. Sometimes a practice was cut short or canceled because it overlapped with another event.

Trying to orchestrate a consistent practice schedule was just one example of the gradual downfall Scott witnessed firsthand at his alma mater.

"Being a graduate, I've watched the change in the school, and then just watched the process as students went without, you know?" Scott said. "They didn't have the books, the school setting. It was a combination of things. I don't think people gave them all of the tools they needed to succeed."

Without a home gym, the Panthers struggled mightily during the 2019-20 campaign and entered the playoffs on a 14-game losing streak. However, knowing that it was most likely Roosevelt's last postseason appearance, Scott was able to galvanize his players for one last run.

Without a home, Roosevelt's boys basketball team still presses on

The Panthers upset Lake Station in their Class 2A sectional opener and took down Whiting 76-43 in the semifinals on March 6, which turned out to be the last victory in school history. The team held its own in the title game against Bowman but ultimately saw its season come to a close in a 65-53 loss.

"A lot of people counted us out," Scott said. "I was just excited with the way that they came out because they could have easily given up with only four wins. But the guys pulled it together at the end, and we played hard. We gave Bowman a scare."

Scott and Buckingham plan to continue coaching elsewhere but still wish their stints at Roosevelt could have ended in a more fulfilling fashion. Both insisted that they would have returned for the 2020-21 school year and many more if it were possible.

"I had some really good times," Scott said. "But the main thing that I'm going to take away from this is just the fact that Roosevelt, being such a storied institution, is closing."

Buckingham has gone down this road before with Lew Wallace. He was an assistant boys basketball coach when the Hornets finished as the Class 3A state runner-up in 2010. Four years later, his alma mater shuttered its doors and has been abandoned ever since.

Now, the only traditional public school left in Gary is West Side.

"I just never thought that Roosevelt would close," Buckingham said. "I never thought that. Ever. I always thought it would be the last Gary (public) school left standing, especially because of its history and tradition."

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Editor's note

This is the first story in a two-part series looking at the closing of Roosevelt High School, Gary's first African American high school.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Watch Now: Related Video

