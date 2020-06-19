Coaches say goodbye to historic Roosevelt High

"I was hoping that we would get back in that building," Craig Buckingham said. "There was still hope."

If the school's ability to stay open was contingent on Buckingham's effort, the Panthers may have had a chance to stay afloat. This past year alone, he served as Roosevelt's athletic director, football coach, track coach and assistant boys basketball coach.

Buckingham, who graduated from Lew Wallace in 1990, came over to Roosevelt in 2012 after coaching at his alma mater. He never thought he'd wear so many different hats for the Panthers, but whenever the school needed him, he stepped up.

Roosevelt moved all of its students to the Gary Area Career Center after a polar vortex in February 2019 caused major damage to the nearly 100-year-old building, making it unsafe for classes to be held there. Yet, Buckingham never wavered.

He figured that if the kids kept showing up, despite their limited resources, it was his duty to reciprocate their dedication. Even this spring, Buckingham said the athletes in his track program were excited for the 2020 season. When prep sports were shut down, he was disappointed that the team's newcomers weren't able to join the Panthers' rich track history.