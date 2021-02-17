Cole Wireman, experienced Kouts race past Willie Miller Jr., young Lake Station

LAKE STATION — Kouts started five seniors Wednesday night, and Lake Station started two seniors and three sophomores.

The Mustangs' experience, coupled with their speed and frantic defense, proved to be the difference as they ran past the Eagles for an 89-46 road victory and their 10th straight win.

Cole Wireman and Parker Kneifel provided the play of the game midway through the third quarter. As Wireman raced down the court on a fast break, instead of shooting a layup, he passed it off the backboard to a trailing Kneifel, who slammed in a two-handed dunk.

The highlight-reel play made all of the players on Kouts' bench stand up, while the Mustangs' fans cheered in delight.

"We do it all of the time at the gym, and I didn't even know if he was behind me or not. Then I heard him say, 'Backboard!' so I just threw it," Wireman said. "It was cool to see him actually do it."

Now, Wireman is hoping that Kneifel will return the favor.

"I've been waiting for it all year," Wireman said, laughing. "I can dunk off an alley oop."

"I'm not throwing you an alley oop," Kneifel added.