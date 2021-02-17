Cole Wireman, experienced Kouts race past Willie Miller Jr., young Lake Station

LAKE STATION — Kouts started five seniors Wednesday night, and Lake Station started two seniors and three sophomores.
The Mustangs' experience, coupled with their speed and frantic defense, proved to be the difference as they ran past the Eagles for an 89-46 road victory and their 10th straight win.
Cole Wireman and Parker Kneifel provided the play of the game midway through the third quarter. As Wireman raced down the court on a fast break, instead of shooting a layup, he passed it off the backboard to a trailing Kneifel, who slammed in a two-handed dunk.
The highlight-reel play made all of the players on Kouts' bench stand up, while the Mustangs' fans cheered in delight.
"We do it all of the time at the gym, and I didn't even know if he was behind me or not. Then I heard him say, 'Backboard!' so I just threw it," Wireman said. "It was cool to see him actually do it."
Now, Wireman is hoping that Kneifel will return the favor.
"I've been waiting for it all year," Wireman said, laughing. "I can dunk off an alley oop."
"I'm not throwing you an alley oop," Kneifel added.
The banter between Kneifel and Wireman capped off a night in which Kouts' offense was clicking on all cylinders.
Eight players scored for the Mustangs, who are ranked No. 3 in Class A by the Associated Press, highlighted by Wireman's game-high 36 points. The senior scored 12 points in the first quarter and 14 points in the third quarter en route to his eighth 30-point game of the season.
Cale Wireman, Cole's twin, also had a big night with 20 points. Parker Kneifel added nine points, while his twin, Hunter, scored 12 points.
Mustangs coach Kevin Duzan said he was pleased with his team's unselfishness, which eventually led to one of the most exciting plays he's witnessed in his six seasons with the program.
"At halftime I told them I wanted them to continue to run, but don't always run for yourself. Run so your teammate can get a layup," Duzan said. " ... It was nice to see Cole throw that one up there and to let Parker get a dunk like that."
Lake Station started the game on a 5-0 run behind a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Willie Miller Jr. and a layup by fellow sophomore guard Romeo Guerra. Kouts responded by going on a 10-0 run to take the lead and squash any possibility of an upset.
Miller paced the Eagles with 19 points, including a game-high five 3-pointers. Guerra added 12 points, with eight points coming in the first half.
Lake Station coach Bob Burke believes his young squad can use Wednesday's lopsided loss as a stepping stone.
"They're a hell of a team, but we need to take away from that (game) that there's another level that we have to get to," Burke said. "We've had some good wins this year, but a game like this just shows that our comfort level isn't where our peak is. We've gotta find that next level. ... I think when we watch film we'll see that we have to go to another gear or two gears to compete."
The Eagles (11-9) will have a chance to bounce back Feb. 23 at Portage. The Mustangs (19-2) will host Hanover Central on Friday as they look to build on Wednesday's strong outing.
"We just had a tough week last week against Morgan (Township) and 21st (Century) back-to-back, and they're both (sectional) opponents," Duzan said. "We were able to survive both of those teams, so our confidence level is pretty high right now. We know we have things we can work on, and we'll continue work on them. I think these guys are ready, and they have to be.
"We're going to get everybody's best shot."