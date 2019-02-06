Juvenile prosecutors said they will seek felony charges after a physical altercation involving knives at Boone Grove High School left two 17-year-old students injured.
The fight reportedly broke out Wednesday morning between two alternative school students in a bathroom near the high school's main office. A staff member overheard the altercation, according to a Porter County Sheriff's Department news release, and immediately radioed for help from a school resource officer in the building.
The student believed to have started the fight was in possession of two knives that he used to try to hurt the other student, according to the release. The second student suffered a "superficial laceration to the abdomen," according to police, and he was treated by medics at the school before being released to his parents.
The student in possession of the knives was taken to Porter Regional Hospital to be checked for injuries suffered at the school, according to the release.
After Boone Grove administrators and Porter County sheriff's officers determined the school was safe, students resumed their normal school day.
Prosecutors will pursue three felony charges for the student who brought the knives to school, according to police. Those charges include two level 5 felonies — battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation with a deadly weapon — as well as a level 6 felony of possession of a knife on school property resulting in injury.
Calls to school officials seeking comment were not returned Wednesday.