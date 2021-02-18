Courtney Blakely, the nation’s 10th leading scorer, among four Region natives named McDonald’s All-American nominees

Blakely will also be rooting for Fuentes to receive the nod. The fellow senior guard averaged 12.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 4.6 steals per game.

Fuentes said she didn't mind flying under the radar this season as Blakley's running mate, but it still felt good to receive a nomination.

"I feel like I'm a player that you really need to just see in person to see that my presence does have a lot of affect on the game," Fuentes said "It's really nice to be recognized, just because I know how hard I work, even if it doesn't always show up on the stat sheet."

Similarly to Blakely, Thompson also found out that she was being considered for the McDAAGs when her phone was flooded with congratulatory messages Thursday morning.

Thompson, a Northern Kentucky recruit, dominated during her senior season to the tune of 22.6 points, 14.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. She registered a double-double in all 19 contests for Michigan City.

If she is chosen or not, Thompson believes she has already proved countless naysayers wrong.