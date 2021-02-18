Courtney Blakely, the nation’s 10th leading scorer, among four Region natives named McDonald’s All-American nominees

Bishop Noll star Courtney Blakely had no clue about her latest recognition until the messages started rolling in.
"Somebody texted my phone, and they were like, 'Congratulations, Courtney!' and I was like, 'On what?' with like five question marks because I was confused," Blakely said. "Then I looked at my Instagram (account) and was like, 'Wow.'"
Blakely is one of four Region natives that were announced as McDonald's All-American Games nominees Thursday morning, accompanied by teammate Rose Fuentes, Michigan City's Trinity Thompson and Lowell's Christopher Mantis.
Throughout her senior campaign, Blakely led the state in scoring at 31.7 points per game and was the 10th leading scorer nationally, according to MaxPreps.
The Indiana Miss Basketball candidate, who is the oldest daughter of former Lew Wallace star Angela Hamblin-Blakely, notched two 50-point games — including a program-record 55 points at Andrean on Jan. 5 — and finished her career as the 16th all-time leading scorer in state history with 2,324 points.
Even though the McDAAGs have been canceled for the second straight year due to COVID-19, Blakely is eager to see if she'll be selected when the final rosters (24 girls and 24 boys) are announced later this month.
"It would mean the world — the world and some more," Blakely said. "I would literally cry and probably cry for hours because I'd be so excited."
Blakely will also be rooting for Fuentes to receive the nod. The fellow senior guard averaged 12.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 4.6 steals per game.
Fuentes said she didn't mind flying under the radar this season as Blakley's running mate, but it still felt good to receive a nomination.
"I feel like I'm a player that you really need to just see in person to see that my presence does have a lot of affect on the game," Fuentes said "It's really nice to be recognized, just because I know how hard I work, even if it doesn't always show up on the stat sheet."
Similarly to Blakely, Thompson also found out that she was being considered for the McDAAGs when her phone was flooded with congratulatory messages Thursday morning.
Thompson, a Northern Kentucky recruit, dominated during her senior season to the tune of 22.6 points, 14.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. She registered a double-double in all 19 contests for Michigan City.
If she is chosen or not, Thompson believes she has already proved countless naysayers wrong.
"There's been so many people who doubted me," Thompson said. " ... But I'm always putting in the work. Waking up at 4 a.m. to make sure I'm at 6 a.m. practice, going to LaPorte to do strength and conditioning, going to train with my (pretend) uncle (Calumet boys basketball coach Dominique Nelson) — it just feels like everything that I've worked so hard for is coming together."
Thompson was named an Indiana Junior All-Star last season, along with Mantis. Both players are Indiana All-Star candidates this year, while Mantis is the Region's lone boys McDAAGs nominee.
The 6-foot-7 guard, who has committed to Appalachian State, was averaging 28.1 points per game entering Thursday's contest at Hobart and recently became Lowell's all-time leading scorer.
Mantis said he was thankful to even be nominated, especially alongside his "brother" Blake Wesley. The South Bend Riley senior and Notre Dame recruit played on the same AAU team as Mantis early on in their prep careers.
"He's family to me, and from where started as freshmen and sophomores, we just kept climbing the ladder and doing our thing in silence," Mantis said. "Just to see our names pop up (on the list), it's an honor for sure."
The last Region girls player named to the McDAAGs was West Side star Dana Evans in 2017, and the last boys player from Northwest Indiana to be chosen was Lew Wallace standout Branden Dawson in 2011.