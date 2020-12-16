Covenant Christian pauses girls basketball due to COVID-19

The Knights have hit the brakes.
Covenant Christian High School Principal and Athletic Director Rick DeFries confirmed to The Times that his school's girls basketball program is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The team is in a COVID protocol through Dec. 21," DeFries wrote in an email Tuesday night.
With the addition of Covenant Christian, at least 27 of the 43 girls basketball teams in Northwest Indiana have suspended activities and/or missed a game this season because of coronavirus concerns within their respective programs. The others are Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Clark, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, LaPorte, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, West Side, Westville and Whiting.
On the boys side, at least 15 of the 44 Region teams have halted activities and/or missed a contest this season due to COVID-19 issues within their respective programs. The list includes Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Clark, Gavit, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, LaCrosse, Merrillville, Munster, North Newton, Valparaiso, Westville and Whiting.
The Covenant Christian girls basketball team was slated to host Hebron and Calumet Christian on Thursday and Friday, respectively. According to DeFries, those two contests have been postponed, but no makeup dates have been set.
DeFries added that the Knights could possibly resume their campaign at Winamac on Dec. 22. However, if they are not ready to compete by then, he said that game also will be postponed, and the program will try to return Dec. 28 during the Lakeland Christian Tournament.
