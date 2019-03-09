BOURBON — Covenant Christian head coach John Heerema had a point to make.
His players were upset following Saturday’s 53-34 loss to Argos in the Class 1A regional at Triton, but Heerema didn’t want the immediate aftermath of the defeat to take away from the season they just completed. He told his players to take a good long look at the record books and be proud.
Literally.
“I actually held the book up,” Heerema said. “I said, ‘Guys, there’s 22 wins in this score book.’”
Covenant Christian (22-5) won its first sectional in school history last season with a team that graduated six seniors. Heerema knew he had a talented group of now-juniors set to take over the reigns but admitted a title defense and return to regionals was far from a given.
But that’s exactly what happened.
Led by a core of four juniors — Danny Bultema, Gavin Herrema, Ben Lins and Cade Walstra — the Knights cut down the nets at sectionals but fell in the opening round of regionals a second year in a row. Two seniors in Carson Bakker and Cameron VanderMolen will graduate but be replaced at the top with one of the most impressive classes in school history.
“We’ve got four strong scorers coming back with those four juniors,” John Heerema said. “All of them want this so badly.”
Lins paced the team in scoring at 21.9 points per game with Gavin Heerema in close pursuit averaging 21.6. Walstra scores about 14 while grabbing about nine rebounds per game while Bultema pitches in a little over five points and hit the game-winner against Pioneer in the sectional finals to put Covenant Christian in the regional to begin with.
“We’ve all been playing together for so long, since like sixth grade,” Gavin said. “We know our weaknesses and strengths. We’ve really bonded well.”
Covenant Christian is a score-first team but couldn’t get into a rhythm against Argos. The Dragons (22-4) held the Knights to 37 points less than their season average and kept Lins and Herrema at just 10 points each on a combined 7-of-24 shooting.
Argos, meanwhile, put three different scorers in double-figures and frustrated Covenant Christian’s offense throughout the morning. The Knights finished just 3-of-17 from beyond the arc and shot 29.3 percent from the floor.
Covenant Christian was down five at halftime but an 18-7 Argos advantage in the third quarter put the game away.
“We never got comfortable,” John Heerema said. “We needed to get a lead but we just couldn’t, so I felt it was one of those games where they got to play their game and slow it down a bit more. It was a battle, much closer that the final score indicates, but we just came up short.”
After the loss, players walked out of the locker room through a wall of supporters that stretched about 20 or so people deep. The Knights walked out one-by-one after gathering their thoughts to applause and support.
“I’m proud of how we responded but it still isn’t what we want,” Lins said. “Next year, we want to get further than just another trip to regionals.”